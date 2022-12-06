Read full article on original website
The richest person in Houston is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Native Brittney Griner's Release a Reason to Celebrate, Texas State and Local Officials SayMae A.Houston, TX
A homeowner was shot and killed during a confrontation with two suspects he found in his backyard in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston celebrates the release of hometown hero Brittney GrinerAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Should Police Take Cash, Houses, Vehicles and Other Property From Citizens Without Proof of A Crime Committed?Clarence WalkerHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
Deer Park UPS driver accused of stealing packages containing iPhones while on the job
The Grinch wears brown clothing? Police are accusing this delivery driver with package theft, including a couple of iPhones that didn't make it to their rightful owners.
fox26houston.com
Surveillance cameras capture father of 5 gunned down trying to stop men from getting into car in his driveway
HOUSTON - A man trying to save a car from being stolen ends up losing his life. Around 1:45 a.m. the man was inside his home and saw on his surveillance camera several men in the driveway trying to get into his girlfriend’s car. He went outside to try and stop them.
Father shot to death by 5 suspects accused of casing SW Houston neighborhood, police say
The victim's girlfriend told police he grabbed a gun and opened the front door to confront the suspects after he reportedly saw them trying to steal her vehicle.
Suspect seen using stolen card after aggravated robbery in west Houston, police say
Investigators said the victim was threatened with a weapon before being robbed by a man who is still on the loose four months later.
21-year-old arrested and charged with DWI in deadly crash on West Loop in Galleria area
Police say the 21-year-old woman was stopped in a moving lane of traffic when another driver, who later died, slammed into the tow truck drivers helping her.
cw39.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
Elementary staffer with Taser threatened student, Channelview ISD says
The district said no students were harmed and the employee is now out of the job.
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Suspect caught on surveillance video using victim’s credit card after robbery near Katy Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – A man is now wanted after police say he robbed a victim at gunpoint near the Katy Freeway. On Aug. 31, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery, located in the 9300 block of the Katy Freeway around 1 a.m. During the incident, investigators said the...
Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended
Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended. On Tuesday, December 6th at approximately 4:24 pm, the Texas City Police Department received a call of suspicious circumstances in which the caller reported of several male subjects that were believed to be breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlet (Nike) located at 5885 IH 45 Freeway. Responding officers located the suspected involved vehicle that was described and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The operator of the suspect vehicle responded by evading officers and leading them on a pursuit that ultimately ended in the City of La Marque. The occupants of the vehicle jumped out FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/press-release-december-7th-2022-motor-vehicle-burglary-suspects-apprehended.
Gunman on the run after shooting on METRO bus in SW Houston, officials say
HOUSTON — Authorities with the Houston Police Department and METRO are investigating after a man was shot on a bus in southwest Houston on Wednesday. According to authorities, two men got into an argument on the Route 52 Harwin Express just before 4 p.m. when the bus was near the intersection of Harwin and Gessner.
wtaw.com
Houston Man With More Than 20 Property Crime Convictions Is Arrested In Bryan
A Houston man who has at least 22 prior convictions for property crimes has been in the Brazos County jail since the day after Thanksgiving. A formal charge of misdemeanor vehicle burglary was filed Wednesday in Brazos County criminal court against 36 year old Cruz Solis. According to his arrest...
fox26houston.com
Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car
HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
5 young suspects beat, rob man after he refused to buy them cigars in Briarforest area, HPD says
Police are now looking for five suspects between 16 and 18 years old. One of them reportedly displayed a gun similar to a "TEC-9" before the robbery.
Driver crashes car into 2-story, Texas City house and tried taking officer's stun gun, police say
Police say there was someone upstairs, inside the home at the time of the collision. That person was not injured.
fox26houston.com
Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
cw39.com
Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
2 wanted for attempted robbery on landscaper working outside school in The Heights: HPD
Luckily, the landscaper ran off with his life, but the armed threat was reported just mere yards away from a school full of children.
cw39.com
HPD looking for clues in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash in south Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A pedestrian is dead after he was struck while walking in the road in south Houston early Thursday morning. It happened at 2:30 a.m. at the 1900 block of Airport Boulevard near the South Freeway. Police say when they arrived, they found a man believed to...
Man on motorcycle and woman in SUV die in southeast Houston crash, police say
Investigators said the deadly crash happened at a southeast Houston intersection when the motorcyclist slammed into another vehicle.
