Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Women seen on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas - Authorities across the Houston area are looking for thieves responsible for recently stealing from retail stores. "Always during the holiday season we do see an uptick in organized retail crime in general," said Lt. Danny Keele from the Jersey Village Police Department. SUGGESTED: New surveillance video...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is shot to death after a fight in northeast Houston. It happened around 6 p.m. Thursday night outside a barber shop at 8695 Mesa Drive. Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other and had an ongoing argument. But on Thursday night,...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended

Press Release December 7th, 2022 Motor Vehicle Burglary Suspects Apprehended. On Tuesday, December 6th at approximately 4:24 pm, the Texas City Police Department received a call of suspicious circumstances in which the caller reported of several male subjects that were believed to be breaking into vehicles in the parking lot of the Tanger Outlet (Nike) located at 5885 IH 45 Freeway. Responding officers located the suspected involved vehicle that was described and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The operator of the suspect vehicle responded by evading officers and leading them on a pursuit that ultimately ended in the City of La Marque. The occupants of the vehicle jumped out FOLLOW THIS LINK AND FIND OUT MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/articles/press-release-december-7th-2022-motor-vehicle-burglary-suspects-apprehended.
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Father shot, later died inside his home after 5 people attempted to break in his car

HOUSTON - A father of three was killed after five suspects shot at him as he was returning home. Around 1:40 a.m., Houston police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4800 block of Beechaven. When they arrived, officials found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the torso. They attempted CPR but unfortunately, he was dead at the scene.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Argument leads to shooting during vigil near west Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One woman is currently in the hospital after a shooting near west Houston. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigator Kevin Cote, around 9:20 p.m. in the 6200 block of Highway 6 South near Mission Bend, a woman and a man got into an argument. As they were arguing, a second woman drove up and started arguing with the first woman.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Alief woman is shot after argument with husband, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A woman is recovering this morning after being shot at her home in Alief early Friday morning. Police say a couple in their 50s got into an argument at another location and arrived back home separately on the 6500 block of Turtlewood Street a little after 12:30 a.m. on Friday morning.
HOUSTON, TX

