FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
WAFF
Prepare for road closures ahead of Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Huntsville Christmas Parade
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has announced the closure of roads for the Mix 96.9 Von Braun Center Huntsville Christmas Parade. The parade will start at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, road closures will start at 5:00 p.m. and last through the entire parade. The route...
WAFF
RANA makes progress in picking up recycling bins; plans to collect remaining bins
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Recycling Alliance of North Alabama (RANA) is playing catch up to pick up recycling off the curb after it experienced major pick up delays throughout November. At one point, only two of its seven trucks were functioning. On top of machine problems, WAFF uncovered RANA’s...
Caution urged to motorists
CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways. An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer. Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man
11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
Huntsville is growing and it's 'infrastructure' is keeping up with the changes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Now, while you may not always use the word infrastructure, examples are all around us here in the city. From the buildings you see going up in Mid-City to the orange traffic cones you pass on the way to work; these are all signs of what infrastructure.
Wrong-way driver crashes into two vehicles on Whitesburg Drive
One person was injured when a vehicle driving in the wrong direction on Whitesburg Drive hit at least two other vehicles on Wednesday, according to police.
350-unit Huntsville-area development breaks ground near airport
Work is beginning on a 350-unit apartment development in the Huntsville area. Attain at Bradford Creek will be located at 556 Martin Road, near Huntsville International Airport. Virginia-based Bonaventure is developing the 22-acre project, while Birmingham-based Doster Construction is leading the onsite construction. First units are expected to be delivered...
One critically injured in Huntsville crash involving electrical wires
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say their car crashed into a ditch bringing down electrical wires.
bctribune.com
Alabama man killed in truck wreck off State Highway 36
DPS troopers are investigating an early Monday morning fatal accident involving an Alabama man who drove his southbound truck off of State Highway 36 South, crossed the northbound lane and crashed into a tree. Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Baldwin has ordered an autopsy to be performed at…
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
themadisonrecord.com
City council green-lights $11 million bid to turn old Three Springs complex into community center
MADISON – Madison leaders gave the green light to a long-anticipated project, turning the old Three Springs juvenile detention center into a multi-purpose community center. During a special city council session on Monday night, the council approved a $11,205,460 bid from Lee Builders to renovate the current facility. Before...
WAFF
Falkville woman killed in U.S. 31 crash near Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Cullman claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday. Marquetta Vinson, age 41, was critically injured in the crash which occurred four miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the crash.
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
256today.com
Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust
HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
WAAY-TV
Coroner IDs victim in DeKalb County death investigation; sheriff says foul play suspected
The DeKalb County coroner has identified the woman at the center of a death investigation in Collinsville. Sandra Jelks, 62, is the person whose body was found about 7:55 p.m. Tuesday on Watts Avenue, said Coroner Tom Wilson. DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden told WAAY 31 that Jelks died from...
themadisonrecord.com
Morgan County capital murder defendant denies killing, says he was in Madison
DECATUR – Capital murder defendant Zachary Bernard Williams told police in a videotaped interrogation that was played for Morgan County jurors Tuesday that he was innocent of the shooting death of Michael Irvin Jr. in Irvin’s Decatur home. Williams said he was in Madison at the time of the shooting.
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
