Madison, AL

The Cullman Tribune

Caution urged to motorists

CULLMAN, Ala. – Motorists are urged to use caution on the roads at all times and especially during rainy, foggy conditions due to reduced visibility and slick roadways.  An early morning crash on Thursday, Dec. 8 at Cherokee Avenue and 24th Street SW ended with a vehicle partially under a tractor trailer.  Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle suffered on minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital according to Cullman Police Department’s Jeff Mize. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Morgan County investigators find missing Somerville man

11:35 a.m. UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Mr. Houser has been located. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are looking for a missing Somerville man. Joe Kevin Houser, 68, was last seen about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday leaving a residence in the 600 block of Bluff City...
SOMERVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
FALKVILLE, AL
AL.com

350-unit Huntsville-area development breaks ground near airport

Work is beginning on a 350-unit apartment development in the Huntsville area. Attain at Bradford Creek will be located at 556 Martin Road, near Huntsville International Airport. Virginia-based Bonaventure is developing the 22-acre project, while Birmingham-based Doster Construction is leading the onsite construction. First units are expected to be delivered...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
bctribune.com

Alabama man killed in truck wreck off State Highway 36

DPS troopers are investigating an early Monday morning fatal accident involving an Alabama man who drove his southbound truck off of State Highway 36 South, crossed the northbound lane and crashed into a tree. Joseph Langlois, 57, of Florence, Alabama, was pronounced dead at the scene by Burleson County Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace James Baldwin. Baldwin has ordered an autopsy to be performed at…
FLORENCE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
WAFF

Falkville woman killed in U.S. 31 crash near Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash near Cullman claimed the life of a Falkville woman on Wednesday. Marquetta Vinson, age 41, was critically injured in the crash which occurred four miles north of Cullman on U.S. 31, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. The driver of the second vehicle was also injured in the crash.
CULLMAN, AL
256today.com

Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust

HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL

