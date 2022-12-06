Read full article on original website
Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
With three South African sides added this season, long flights and absurd contrasts in temperature and altitude will be part of the Champions Cup package
Scotland wing Darcy Graham is expected to be out until February with a knee injury. The 25-year-old will miss Edinburgh's upcoming matches with Saracens, Castres, Glasgow Warriors, Zebre and Sharks. The first match of Scotland's Six Nations is away to England on 4 February (16:45 GMT). Graham went off injured...
West Brom's league position counts for nothing, says Tony Mowbray.
Cornwall have signed Turkey utility back Errol Carter from London Skolars for the 2023 League One season. The 26-year-old began his rugby league career with London Broncos and has also played for England Students. Carter is capable of operating on the wing, at centre or at full-back. "Errol has played...
