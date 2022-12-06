ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Heineken Champions Cup: Castres v Exeter Chiefs

Venue: Stade Pierre Fabre Date: Saturday, 10 December Kick-off: 20:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Devon and online, live scores on BBC Sport website and app. Exeter number eight Sam Simmonds makes his first club start since October as the Chiefs begin their Heineken Champions Cup campaign away to Castres.
BBC

Darcy Graham: Scotland and Edinburgh wing expected to be out until February

Scotland wing Darcy Graham is expected to be out until February with a knee injury. The 25-year-old will miss Edinburgh's upcoming matches with Saracens, Castres, Glasgow Warriors, Zebre and Sharks. The first match of Scotland's Six Nations is away to England on 4 February (16:45 GMT). Graham went off injured...
BBC

Errol Carter: Cornwall bring in Turkey back from London Skolars

Cornwall have signed Turkey utility back Errol Carter from London Skolars for the 2023 League One season. The 26-year-old began his rugby league career with London Broncos and has also played for England Students. Carter is capable of operating on the wing, at centre or at full-back. "Errol has played...

