There are few destinations like Paris, with its picture-perfect abundance of charming cafes, boulangeries, flower markets, and winding cobblestone streets. Nicknamed "The City of Lights" for the city's glowing glass lamps and its leading role in the arts and sciences, the city has been a source of inspiration for some of the greatest artists and writers of our time—from Ernest Hemmingway to Salvadore Dali to Picasso. A stroll through the city, with its neoclassical architecture, French manicured gardens, and gilded masterpieces at every turn, will transport you to another time and place, but not without offering visitors a vast array of modern options to enjoy from sleek hotels, contemporary cuisine, and inventive cocktails. Whether you've paid a visit to the city before or this is your inaugural trip to one of the most romantic places on earth—there is no shortage of options to explore in and around Paris's 20 arrondissements—each exuding a distinct personality of its own.

1 DAY AGO