Read full article on original website
Related
dmagazine.com
First Look: Dallas’ State Behavioral Health Hospital
The mission to increase inpatient behavioral health beds in Texas is underway in Dallas, as leaders from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’sChildren’s Health broke ground on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas this week. The Texas Behavioral Health...
dmagazine.com
Steve Love: Is Expanding Medicaid Wishful Thinking?
As the end of the COVID-19 health emergency comes to an end, millions of Americans will be forced off Medicaid rolls that were allowed to stay without verification during the health emergency. Given that dynamic and November’s election, multiple states that had not yet expanded Medicaid are considering doing so. The Texas Legislative session begins next month, where Medicaid expansion will once again be a major topic of discussion. The following is a post on that matter from Steve Love, president and CEO of the DFW Hospital Council.
dmagazine.com
How Flight to Quality is Impacting Companies Returning to the Office
Quality of life, health, and well-being are top priorities for employees, at times, above salary, according to recent studies polling employees in the workforce. Improving the quality of life is the number one reason for people to quit their jobs today. It makes the flight to quality office product essential because it requires looking at the workplace as a destination with an emphasis on design, similar to what retail has been doing over the years called “placemaking.”
Comments / 0