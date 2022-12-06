ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

COVID prompts Real ID deadline extension

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gpLKN_0jZBcv7500

The deadline for obtaining the Real ID needed to board a domestic flight has been pushed back again, with the Department of Homeland Security citing the lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for the slower-than-expected rollout.

The deadline to have a Real ID had been May 3, 2023, but DHS announced Monday that it was pushed back two years, to May 7, 2025.

“This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas said in a news release. “DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

DHS delays REAL ID deadline another two years

People are getting compliant IDs as they renew driver’s licenses, but DHS said the pandemic resulted in backlogs at state driver’s license offices. Because of the backlogs, many state agencies that issue driver’s licenses automatically extended expiration dates on licenses and ID cards, rather than issuing licenses and cards compliant with the Real ID requirement.

After the May 2025 deadline, domestic travelers 18 and older on commercial flights must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state photo ID identification card. Real ID also will be required to enter some federal facilities such as military bases.

The Real ID law was passed by Congress in 2005 on a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. The new form of ID incorporates anti-counterfeiting technology and uses documentary evidence and record checks to ensure a person is who they claim to be.

Enforcement has been delayed several times since the original 2008 deadline. Most recently, in April 2021, DHS extended the deadline to May 2023, also citing how COVID-19 made it harder for states to issue new licenses. DHS said in 2021 that only 43% of state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cars were considered Real ID-compliant.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Walmart moves memorial as crews start “clearing out” store

WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Walmart moves memorial as crews start “clearing out” …. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:38 p.m. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/newport-news/police-investigate-shooting-in-newport-news/
FLORIDA STATE
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

51K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy