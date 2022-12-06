The Battery Atlanta Celebrates the New Year with annual New Year’s Eve Bash, Dec. 31
Guests are invited to welcome 2023 in style at The Battery Atlanta’s annual New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity on Friday, Dec. 31. Cobb County’s favorite open-air destination will host the annual festivities in two parts, starting with Early Innings for families, followed by Late Innings for adult revelers.
The Early Inning festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a traditional late-night show for families celebrating with children. Kids will be able to join in on the countdown before bedtime with an inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. and live performance from GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts. Adults looking to ring in the New Year later in the night can enjoy Late Innings beginning at 9 p.m. with a performance from The 12 South Band at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. The evening will close with a midnight countdown that includes pyrotechnics and features an unforgettable firework and confetti display to light the sky above The Battery Atlanta.
WHAT: The Battery Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity
WHEN: Friday, Dec. 31
Early Innings: 6-8 p.m.
Late Innings: 9 p.m.-midnight
WHERE: The Battery Atlanta
800 Battery Ave
Atlanta, GA 30339
HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public.
