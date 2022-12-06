ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Battery Atlanta Celebrates the New Year with annual New Year’s Eve Bash, Dec. 31

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

Guests are invited to welcome 2023 in style at The Battery Atlanta’s annual New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity on Friday, Dec. 31. Cobb County’s favorite open-air destination will host the annual festivities in two parts, starting with Early Innings for families, followed by Late Innings for adult revelers.

The Early Inning festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a traditional late-night show for families celebrating with children. Kids will be able to join in on the countdown before bedtime with an inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. and live performance from GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts. Adults looking to ring in the New Year later in the night can enjoy Late Innings beginning at 9 p.m. with a performance from The 12 South Band at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. The evening will close with a midnight countdown that includes pyrotechnics and features an unforgettable firework and confetti display to light the sky above The Battery Atlanta.

WHAT: The Battery Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity              

WHEN: Friday, Dec. 31
Early Innings: 6-8 p.m.
Late Innings: 9 p.m.-midnight

WHERE: The Battery Atlanta
800 Battery Ave
Atlanta, GA 30339

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public.

Connect with The Battery Atlanta on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information on The Battery Atlanta Holiday events visit batteryatl.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WVEqL_0jZBcpoj00
Photo byThe Battery Atlanta NYE BASH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretatlanta.co

10 Cute Holiday Date Spots And Events To Enjoy In Atlanta This Holiday Season

It’s that time of year where you get to show your loved ones just how much they mean to you with a little extra flair or quality time. Atlanta is the perfect city to explore during the holidays. We have events, parades, holiday pop-up bars and more. If you’re looking for something fun and cute to do with your boo, you’re at the right place. Check out any one of these super cute date ideas for the holidays:
ATLANTA, GA
wclk.com

ICYMI: WCLK attends Night Market at The Home Depot Backyard

WCLK 91.9 would like to thank Night Market at The Home Depot Backyard for their support of our recent End of the Year Membership Campaign. Some of our new members, sustaining members and staffers received tickets to the event which featured a fun and festive winter wonderland. UPFRONT/Inside Atlanta's Entertainment...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Future bringing ‘One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy-winning artist, producer and songwriter Future will bring the ‘Future and Friends One Big Party Tour’ to State Farm Arena Jan. 14th, 2023. The Atlanta native has several multi-platinum certifications and tens of billions of streams. He’s been at the forefront of Atlanta’s emergence as the center of hip-hop culture across nine albums and 117 singles.
ATLANTA, GA
osoblanco.org

Meet Atlanta Radio’s Icon, Siman Baby, What happened to him? Personal details and Net Worth details explored!

There is talk of Silas’s “Siman Babydeath.” The death of Atlanta Radio veteran Alexander, battling pancreatic cancer for the last year, has caused a stir on the internet, and listeners are curious about who Siman’s wife is. Alexander passed away after a year of fighting the disease. While Alexander was still a student at Eatonton High School in Georgia, he began his career in radio as a board operator in Eatonton. His nickname, “Siman Baby,” has been broadcast under that name on the radio stations V-103, KISS 104.1, and Magic 107.5/97.5. He co-hosted a nationally syndicated show with the rap superstar Chubb Rock from 2018 to the year before last. Siman worked in the industry for a total of 41 years, during which time he hosted shows on radio stations such as V-103, KISS 104.1, and Majic 107.5. In the calendar year 2018, he was officially acknowledged and inducted into the Radio Hall of Fame of Georgia.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

MARTA to celebrate the holidays with events, giveaways

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and its Art in Transit program Artbound are inviting riders to celebrate the holidays with customer appreciation events, live music and performances, Breeze card giveaways and free rides on MARTA’s holiday-themed buses. The month-long celebration, known as MARTA Land, kicked off Dec. 3...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

The Daiquiri Factory Brings Back Their Tasty Drink Menu To Midtown Atlanta

Ahhhhhh a true nostalgia moment is happening for Atlanta. The good old days where we enjoyed wings and daiquiris on a patio and good vibes. The Daiquiri Factory is spinning the block and reopening in the city! This classic restaurant used to be one of the hottest spots here in Midtown until its closing a few years ago.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announces city’s first-ever labor department

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta may soon see its first-ever labor department. Mayor Andre Dickens is announcing the new development as inflation and the economy remain top of minds for many in Atlanta. The mayor made the announcement during a press conference Thursday morning at IBEW Local 613...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Investigation underway at gas station in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are at the scene of an incident at a gas station in southwest Atlanta. Police responded to a shots fired call around 5:30 a.m. at the BP in the 3000 block of Lakewood Avenue. The Georgia State Patrol is assisting East Point Police...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

New Year’s Eve Bash Presented by Xfinity at The Battery Atlanta

Saturday, Dec. 31 at 6 p.m. Ring in the new year in style at The Battery Atlanta’s New Year’s Eve Bash presented by Xfinity. Families and kids can enjoy the Early Innings countdown at 6 p.m. in the Plaza, which includes a special performance by GRAMMY nominee Justin Roberts and culminates with an inflatable baseball drop at 8 p.m. The Late Innings will begin at 9 p.m., featuring a special performance by 12 South Band on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. Kick off the New Year with a spectacular aerial fireworks display and pyrotechnics. More information can be found here.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta police looking for people of interest in shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying two people of interest in a shooting on Wednesday. Officers responded to 49 Bennett St. around 4:23 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital alive, conscious, and breathing.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy