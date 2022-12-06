ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

‘Multiple handguns’ stolen from vehicles in Madison County; authorities seek wanted man

By Joe Hopkins
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12wAhX_0jZBcnIV00

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in Madison County for thefts.

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said in a release Tuesday that the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 19-year-old Caleb Shaw, who is wanted for multiple thefts and unauthorized entry of motor vehicles.

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70

“It should be noted Shaw has a history of carrying a firearm and multiple handguns have been stolen in the last week in Madison County from vehicles,” said Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information on Shaw’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

Court records show that Shaw was charged with theft of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license and dealing marijuana in April after Elwood police found a stolen gun and over 78 grams of marijuana in his car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 19

Tony Hill
3d ago

The people who left guns in their car should be charged with careless handling of a firearm, reckless hanging of a firearm, stupid for leaving it in the car, it should be no different than if a kid gets one from your house.

Reply(10)
19
Velma Brown
3d ago

how many guns were taken from one car..... is that a good thing are whoever car that is what they were on to be having all them guns

Reply(1)
3
Related
FOX59

Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IMPD releases video of deadly October police shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Edited body camera video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department showed officers attempting to negotiate with an armed man before storming into the bedroom where he held his girlfriend hostage. The incident happened on Oct. 2, 2022 in the 500 block of S. Holt Road. Police received a 911 call for a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigate after person found dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – A man was found dead Thursday morning inside an “unoccupied dwelling” on the easts side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said. According to IMPD, officers responded to 123 N. Euclid for an unrelated incident. Inside they found a dead man “with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.” The man has been […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy