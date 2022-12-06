‘Multiple handguns’ stolen from vehicles in Madison County; authorities seek wanted man
MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted in Madison County for thefts.
Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana said in a release Tuesday that the Madison County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 19-year-old Caleb Shaw, who is wanted for multiple thefts and unauthorized entry of motor vehicles.Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70
“It should be noted Shaw has a history of carrying a firearm and multiple handguns have been stolen in the last week in Madison County from vehicles,” said Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information on Shaw’s whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.
Court records show that Shaw was charged with theft of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license and dealing marijuana in April after Elwood police found a stolen gun and over 78 grams of marijuana in his car.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.
Comments / 19