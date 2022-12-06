Singles and doubles tennis players take home titles at National 40 Hard Court Championships in La Jolla

The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club hosted the USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships last week, crowning champions in men's and women's singles and doubles tennis.

Mariko Fritz-Krockow of Orinda captured the women’s singles title Dec. 3 with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Dina McBride of Thousand Oaks.

“I’m very, very happy," Fritz-Krockow, 40, said in a statement. "This is what I came here for. My goal was to win. It’s what I’ve been working for all week. It’s so fun to be here. It was a fantastic tournament. It’s very well-run. I really want to come back every year.”

Later in the day, Fritz-Krockow teamed with Angela Hendy of Marin County to win the women's doubles title as they defeated Hiromi Sasano and Christine Anzai of San Diego, 7-5, 6-0.

In the men’s singles final Dec. 4, Henry Choi, 41, of Vancouver, British Columbia, defeated Wojtek Bratek of San Antonio, 6-1, 7-6, in a one hour and 50 minute match that required a second-set tiebreaker.

“It feels amazing," Choi said in a statement. "I honestly didn’t have the expectation to win because of injuries here and there. The conditions were a little tough for me, but I kept fighting and trying to win one round at a time and it ended up happening."

In the men’s doubles championship, Trent Miller of San Diego and Nik Yip of Denver defeated Choi and Josh Basha of Mountlake Terrace, Wash., 6-4, 6-0.

The USTA National 40 Hard Court Championships are part of the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Masters Tour, formerly known as the ITF Seniors Tour. It includes individual and team events across various levels for each five-year age increment from 30 to 90. ◆

