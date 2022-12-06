Granato: The young players are getting experience faster

Buffalo N.Y. (WGR 550) - Ever since the heartbreaking loss to Tampa Bay last week, the Buffalo Sabres have been on a roll offensively. Since the loss to the Lighting the Sabres have scored at least four goals in their last three games and have won two out of the last three games with a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night.

In their past three games, Center Dylan Cozens was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. In four games Cozens scored four goals, and added five assists for a total of nine points. He right now is fourth on the team with nine goals and 24 points for the Sabres. He is the second Sabre to be honored as a Star of the Week along with Rasmus Dahlin who was named First Star of the Week in October.

Sabres head coach Don Granato on the “Howard and Jeremy Show” has enjoyed the competitive nature of Cozens when they both came into the organization in 2021.

“He’s one of those guys that when he has a bad night and he’s just not feeling it, he’ll compensate another way that’s earlier in his career when you saw him drop the gloves a few times,” Granato said.

The line of Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn, and JJ Peterka has been a huge secondary scoring for the Sabres with Peterka and Quinn each having 14 points on the season. Granato wants them to get as much experience as possible together.

“When you have that youth that you know is talented and you give them experiences, they are becoming more experienced players and able to apply it faster,” Granato said.

While the Cozens line has been producing for the Sabres, it has allowed the Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and Jeff Skinner to not have to carry the load of the Sabres scoring. Granato knows that depth is a real key and that line has been a help to the Sabres offense.

Even with the secondary scoring from the Cozens line, there are still struggles with the Mittelstadt line. Mittelstadt has been able to produce for the Sabres on the Power Play, but in five on five he has struggled, but Granato has felt a lot more comfortable and they are going in the right direction.

“You don’t know exactly when they’re going to pull out of it, but you know that you have things going in the right direction,” Granato said.

The defense and the penalty kill has improved since the return of Mattias Samuelson, but the Sabres are still having troubles in goal. The Sabres allow 3.68 goals against which ranks 28th in the NHL. Granato continues to say the goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is still in a high development stage of his career.

“He was challenged the last few games, but I feel like his response each time was good and even better,” Granato said.

The Sabres next matchup they will head on the road to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday.

Hear more of Granato’s appearance during the “Howard and Jeremy Show” available in the player below: