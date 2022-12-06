ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Threat Written on KWHS Bathroom Stall Prompts Concern from Students, Parents

The Natrona County School District recently confirmed that a threat had been written on a bathroom stall at Kelly Walsh High School. "Today, December 9th, 2022, Kelly Walsh High School administration received information regarding an alleged safety concern," a release from the school district stated. "A statement was written on a bathroom stall identifying an alleged safety threat to KWHS. There was no specified threat to any individual student or staff member. KWHS Administration and the School Resource Officer have investigated this report and have not found any evidence of a credible threat. Student and staff safety is our priority, and we will continue to have a heightened awareness in regard to the situation."
Natrona County High School Student Arrested for Bringing Gun to School

A Natrona County High School student has been arrested by Casper Police after allegedly bringing a firearm to the high school on Tuesday morning. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County School District, who stated that the student was brandishing the firearm and showing it off to other students. The incident was reported to staff, the school (and surrounding schools) went into lockdown, and police detained the student, before eventually arresting him.
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/7/22 – 12/8/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Mills to Evansville Road Closed to Light, High-Profile Vehicles

Here's the tweet from @WYDOT_Central about five hours ago and it hasn't improved on Casper's Outer Drive. "09-DEC-2022 01:12 - WY258 Mills - Evansville: Closed to light, high-profile veh BOTH DIR due to Gusting Winds." WYDOT District 2 posted this to their Facebook Page:. "Our weather station near the McKinley...
NWS: ‘Significant snow’ possible Monday in Casper area, 60 mph gusts today

CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is in the forecast for early next week as high winds stick around through the weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, gusts of up to 60 mph are likely today, with 50 mph gusts on Saturday. The highs will be in the upper 30s today and tomorrow, with a high around 45 on Sunday.
Have You Ever Seen A Rare Snownado In Casper?

It's a rare sight and only a few have ever been caught on video. Which seems odd to me, considering the wind is always blowing in Wyoming. The 'Snownado' / Snow Devil is the cousin to the 'Dust Devil' that you'll commonly see during the summer months across Wyoming. Wyoming...
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
PHOTOS: Crash at 12th and Wolcott Slows Traffic, Airbags Deployed

A crash has temporarily slowed traffic at the intersection of 12th and Wolcott Street in Casper. According to dispatch, a two-car accident occurred around 1:20 pm on Monday afternoon. Dispatch stated that there were no injuries reported but airbags on the Chevy Impala did deploy. Officers are directing traffic to...
CASPER, WY
