Cheyenne, WY

KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend In Laramie: MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS EDITION

Don't miss the University of Wyoming's Holiday Market!. Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park (Until Jan 7) Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park. When: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Where: 1916 E Sheridan Street. More Information: Click Here. Mocha & Mugs...
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: How To Be a Safe Driver (I’m An Expert, Listen To Me)

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long time ago, in a trucking school in a galaxy much like our own, I learned the most important driver’s safety lesson there is. “Never be in a hurry,” was what my instructor at the time, a no-nonsense import from Liverpool, said. “Nobody taking their time gets in a wreck.”
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Branding Iron Online

Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023

Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap

Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
LARAMIE, WY
oilcity.news

Wind closures in effect on I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 is seeing some high winds, with gusts reaching near 50 mph in some stretches, between Cheyenne and Douglas on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Douglas and Cheyenne as of 3:05 p.m. Tuesday...
DOUGLAS, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Head Coach: ‘Where’s the Loyalty From the Fans?’

LARAMIE -- Wyoming snapped a four-game losing skid Tuesday night, knocking off Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 inside a sparse Arena-Auditorium. During his postgame press conference, Jeff Linder said he was proud of the way his team responded to the recent adversity. He raved about the collective toughness and grit of a starting lineup that featured a trio of players from the Allen Edwards' era, Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie Girls Seek a Different Ending for 2023 Season [VIDEO]

The Laramie High School girls’ basketball is looking forward to the 2022-23 season that starts this weekend in Riverton and Lander. The way 2022 ended, Laramie would rather forget. LHS went 14-9 last season and took third in the East Conference with a 7-3 record. An 0-2 weekend at the regional tournament soured the season, as the Lady Plainsmen failed to reach the state tournament.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

