Buying a home in Wyoming could be a rewarding and financially sound decision; however, which city in the state is best to live in? Here's what you need to know.
This Weekend In Laramie: MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS EDITION
Don't miss the University of Wyoming's Holiday Market!. Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park (Until Jan 7) Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park. When: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Where: 1916 E Sheridan Street. More Information: Click Here. Mocha & Mugs...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect Thursday with strong gusts on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Both Interstate 25 and I-80 are seeing some strong winds, with gusts exceeding 50 mph along some stretches, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Cheyenne and the Colorado State Line as of 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: How To Be a Safe Driver (I’m An Expert, Listen To Me)
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A long time ago, in a trucking school in a galaxy much like our own, I learned the most important driver’s safety lesson there is. “Never be in a hurry,” was what my instructor at the time, a no-nonsense import from Liverpool, said. “Nobody taking their time gets in a wreck.”
cowboystatedaily.com
Remote Workers Coming To Wyoming For The Outdoors, Quality Of Life
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jay Drew moved to Cheyenne for the outdoor lifestyle but kept his job in Phoenix, Arizona, with a major logistics company. Ted LaRocca, whose job is based in New Orleans, meanwhile likes the schools, skiing and the fact that some of his bandmates live in Wyoming.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (12/2/22–12/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Branding Iron Online
Miss Rodeo Wyoming finishes Miss Rodeo America 2023
Laramie, Wyoming’s Madelaine McElwee represented Wyoming at the Miss Rodeo America Pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada to compete for the Miss Rodeo America (MRA) 2023 title from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2022. The Miss Rodeo America Pageant might seem like just a beauty pageant; however, the Miss Rodeo...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25 from Douglas to Cheyenne on Tuesday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 is seeing some high winds, with gusts reaching near 50 mph in some stretches, between Cheyenne and Douglas on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles between Douglas and Cheyenne as of 3:05 p.m. Tuesday...
cowboystatedaily.com
Can A 1,500-Pound Bull Just Disappear? Wyoming 8-Year-Old Hasn’t Given Up Search For Sparkles
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been nearly a month since Sparkles went missing, but the 8-year-old Wyoming girl who bottle-raised the 3-year-old, 1,500-pound Black Angus bull hasn’t given up hope of finding her best friend. “We’re actively trying to find him, to follow...
cowboystatedaily.com
Church Elder Who Called Trans Student A Male Booted From UW Hall For A Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming is suspending a Laramie church elder’s ability to reserve table space in its student union for a year after the man on Friday posted a sign that displayed a transgender student’s name and called that student “a male.”
capcity.news
Cheyenne PD asking for information regarding construction site fire
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for information regarding an incident that occurred on West College Drive. On Nov. 24 at approximately 6:15 a.m., a residential building under construction was consumed by fire, and it is believed the fire was intentionally started. Damage to the building, neighboring properties, and equipment is estimated to cost over $300,000.
Wyoming Head Coach: ‘Where’s the Loyalty From the Fans?’
LARAMIE -- Wyoming snapped a four-game losing skid Tuesday night, knocking off Texas A&M-Commerce 91-76 inside a sparse Arena-Auditorium. During his postgame press conference, Jeff Linder said he was proud of the way his team responded to the recent adversity. He raved about the collective toughness and grit of a starting lineup that featured a trio of players from the Allen Edwards' era, Hunter Maldonado, Kenny Foster and Hunter Thompson.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/8/22–12/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie Girls Seek a Different Ending for 2023 Season [VIDEO]
The Laramie High School girls’ basketball is looking forward to the 2022-23 season that starts this weekend in Riverton and Lander. The way 2022 ended, Laramie would rather forget. LHS went 14-9 last season and took third in the East Conference with a 7-3 record. An 0-2 weekend at the regional tournament soured the season, as the Lady Plainsmen failed to reach the state tournament.
capcity.news
Laramie County Commissioners allow sheriff’s office to purchase $73K worth of riot gear
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will be able to purchase more than $73,000 worth of riot gear equipment following an action Tuesday by the County Commissioners. Commissioners gave their nod of approval for the sheriff’s office to proceed with its $73,816 purchase of riot gear...
Univ. of Wyoming Black 14 to Receive 2023 NCAA Inspiration Award
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, the institute's The Black 14 has been selected to receive a 2023 NCAA Inspiration Award at the NCAA Convention in San Antonio, Texas, in January. The Black 14 was a group of University of Wyoming football student-athletes who took a courageous...
