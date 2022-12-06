Read full article on original website
Related
nyspnews.com
UPDATE: Troopers Investigate Fatal Roll-Over Crash in the town of Clay
On December 9, 2022, the passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing. State Police in North Syracuse is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred December 8, 2022, at the intersection of Caughdenoy...
Otsego County man charged with vehicular manslaughter
oday, New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Brian Christman of Fort Plain and charged him with DWI and Vehicular Manslaughter in the Second Degree.
Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County
New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
whcuradio.com
State Police announce charges for Ithaca man
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
cnycentral.com
Canastota man arrested for petit larceny
HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free
A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
WKTV
Police chase alleged 'wanted' person through multiple towns starting in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, N.Y. -- According to Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff's Office along with multiple Police Departments attempted to stop a vehicle that fled after being pulled over by a Deputy. According to Maciol the Sheriff's Office was called to Route 233 in the Town of Westmoreland after receiving information about...
WKTV
Case of possible horse neglect under investigation in Herkimer County
SCHUYLER, N.Y. – Investigators found a dead horse at a property in Schuyler Wednesday evening while looking into a possible case of animal neglect. Herkimer County Humane Investigator Greg Foster says five thoroughbred racing horses from the same property have died. The owner had several horses and rents a...
Woman arrested for stealing from Cortlandville Walmart
On December 1st, New York State Police arrested Cortnee Sims, 30 of Cuyler, and charged her with Petit Larceny after she allegedly stole from the Walmart in Cortlandville.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County
A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
Endicott man arrested on felony gun charges
On December 4th, New York State Police arrested Curtis Phifer, 30, of Endicott, and charged him with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second and third degree, both felonies.
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer
A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
wxhc.com
Officers Recognized After Situation With Suicidal Person
During the Cortland Common Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6th. The City of Cortland Police Department recognized 5 officers for their work in a situation involving a suicidal person. Lt. Cute with the Cortland City Police Department gave information on that situation saying. “the call came in on November 8th...
Assault conviction upheld, Binghamton man gets 10 years
After an appeal, The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division upheld the Assault in the First Degree convictions and 10-year prison sentence of Tyler DeCamp, 29, of Binghamton.
19-year-old dies in Near Westside shooting in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old who was found with a gunshot wound Tuesday in Syracuse has died, police said. The teen, identified as Mike Atkinson, was found shot in the head around 2:50 p.m. at 573 Delaware St., where police were responding to a shots fired call, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said.
Medical examiner determines woman was stabbed to death in Van Buren condo, troopers say
Van Buren, N.Y. — A woman found dead in a Van Buren condo Tuesday was stabbed to death, troopers said. An autopsy by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Leora A. Chilson, 74, died from multiple stab wounds to her neck, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said Wednesday.
cortlandvoice.com
Update on man firing weapon in Cortland
The City of Cortland Police Department provided an update on the man who shot an air-soft rifle early Wednesday morning on Union Street. According to a city police report, Jonathan Cepeda, 30, was pointing at what first appeared to be an AR-15 rifle down the street. When officers arrived on scene, Cepeda pointed it at an officer, the report noted.
98.1 The Hawk
Binghamton, NY
9K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0