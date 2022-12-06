ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

nyspnews.com

UPDATE: Troopers Investigate Fatal Roll-Over Crash in the town of Clay

On December 9, 2022, the passenger in the vehicle, 52-year-old Jon T. Rich Jr. from Brewerton succumbed to the injuries he sustained in the crash. The investigation is continuing. State Police in North Syracuse is investigating a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred December 8, 2022, at the intersection of Caughdenoy...
CLAY, NY
Star 93.9

Pedestrian Killed in Chenango County

New York State Police are investigating a collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that has claimed the life of a North Norwich woman. Authorities say 30-year-old Megan Mikalunas was standing in the road on State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls, wearing dark clothing, when she was hit by a vehicle driven by an Oneida man at around quarter after 6 Monday evening, December 5. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
cnycentral.com

Canastota man arrested for petit larceny

HAMILTON, N.Y. — New York State Police have arrested Steven Johnson, 38, of Canastota following an investigation dating back to early October. Authorities were looking to identify a suspect leaving the Price Chopper supermarket with over $500 worth of food and merchandise. Johnson has been charged with petit larceny,...
CANASTOTA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Police make third arrest in Syracuse homicide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three minors were arrested and charged with Murder in the second degree after a 25-year-old was shot in the head and died, according to Syracuse Police Department. On Sunday, October 2, at approximately 10:38 p.m., officers responded to a shooting with injuries call on the 200 block of Carbon St. When […]
SYRACUSE, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free

A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout Weekly Roundup: December 8, 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As crimes in Syracuse appear to be on the rise, we’re taking a look at some of the most frequent crimes appearing this week. $2,700 stolen from Syracuse Indoor Sports Center New York State Police BCI in North Syracuse is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspect […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New Hartford PD investigating attack that left a woman in I.C.U.

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police department has reported that a woman is still in the intensive care after being attacked and left in the street on November 30th. They are asking the public for any information they may have. Around 10:00 pm on Wednesday, dispatchers...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer

A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Officers Recognized After Situation With Suicidal Person

During the Cortland Common Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6th. The City of Cortland Police Department recognized 5 officers for their work in a situation involving a suicidal person. Lt. Cute with the Cortland City Police Department gave information on that situation saying. “the call came in on November 8th...
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Update on man firing weapon in Cortland

The City of Cortland Police Department provided an update on the man who shot an air-soft rifle early Wednesday morning on Union Street. According to a city police report, Jonathan Cepeda, 30, was pointing at what first appeared to be an AR-15 rifle down the street. When officers arrived on scene, Cepeda pointed it at an officer, the report noted.
CORTLAND, NY
