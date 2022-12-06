Read full article on original website
Hairy Biker’s Dave Myers shares cancer update: ‘I’m over the moon’
Dave Myers has made his first public appearance since he revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, and said he is “over the moon”.The Hairy Bikers duo turned up on BBC’sSaturday Kitchen today (10 December).Host Matt Tebutt welcomed him on the show and said: “We’re very honoured, this is your first time out.”Myers replied: “I’m over the moon, I’m still breathing.”He added: “It’s lovely to be back. It’s been a rough year, Matt, I can’t pretend otherwise. There were some times that I didn’t think I’d be here for Christmas.”He thanked his doctors and nurses in Birmingham who helped in his...
