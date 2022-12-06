ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man who allegedly fired gun during bar altercation in Morgantown admits to federal charge

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who allegedly fired a weapon during an altercation at a bar in Morgantown over the summer has admitted to federal firearm charges.

Reece Shepard

Reece Shepard, 31, was arrested after officers with the Morgantown Police Department who were on patrol on High Street in Morgantown when heard a gunshot coming from the area of Walnut Street.

After reviewing surveillance footage, officers determined that the round was fired after an altercation that started near Liquid Lounge Bar on Walnut Street.

Shepard was later charged by the Morgantown Police with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

On Monday, Shepard pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, a federal charge. He admitted to having a 40-caliber firearm in July 2022 in Monongalia County.

Morgantown Police found a spent .40 caliber Smith and Wesson casing on the south side of Walnut Street at the time of the crime.

Shepard faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.

