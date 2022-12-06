ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chenango County, NY

News 8 WROC

Two people killed in rollover crash in Town of Clay

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect new information from New York State Police. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police (NYSP) are investigating a rollover car crash that occurred in the Town of Clay that killed a Penfield woman and a Brewerton man. The rollover occurred late Thursday evening at […]
CLAY, NY
WKTV

Pedestrian hit by car in Rome remains in critical condition

ROME, N.Y. – A pedestrian was seriously injured after he was hit by a car on Black River Boulevard in Rome Wednesday evening. The incident happened around 5:20 p.m. near East Oak Street. Police say the driver stopped and remained at the scene until authorities arrived. The pedestrian was...
ROME, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Police Identify Woman Killed in Chenango County Crash

New York State Police have released the name of the woman who lost her life in a two-vehicle crash on December 5th. According to state police, the woman was identified as 22-year-old Jasmine R. Morrison of Rome, NY. Police say Morrison was a passenger in a van that struck the...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Pedestrian killed in Sherburne during one-car vehicle accident

SHERBURNE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Norwich has reported that a fatal accident in the Town of Sherburne on December 5th has left one pedestrian dead. Around 6:14 pm on Monday, troopers arrived on the scene at State Highway 80 near Rexford Falls. The initial...
SHERBURNE, NY
wxhc.com

Cuyler Woman Arrested by State Police After Theft at Walmart

The New York State Police have arrested a Cuyler woman back on December 1st, after a reported theft by store employees at Walmart on Bennie Rd. in the Town of Cortlandville on November 30th. Through an investigation conducted by troopers, it was determined that 30 year old Cortnee L. Sims...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County

Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Rome Woman, 22, Killed in Crash Involving Tractor Trailer

A 22-year-old woman from Rome has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving a tractor trailer that occurred on State Route 8 in Chenango County. New York State Police say just before 11:00 a.m. on Monday, Jasmine R. Morrison was a passenger in a van traveling south on Route 8 that ran into the back of a tractor trailer that was attempting to turn off of Route 8, onto Route 25 in the town of Columbus. Morrison was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Missing teen from Fulton County found

A 17-year-old girl missing from Fulton County has been found. That’s according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, that did not elaborate. Investigators didn’t think Chloe St. Germain, 17, was in any danger. However, she was reported as missing, and they had been trying to find her.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man facing charges after early morning menacing

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a disturbance call. Cortland City Police responded to a residence on Union Street around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they arrived, they say 30-year-old Jonathan Cepeda was pointing what appeared to be an AR-15 at them. Cepeda made a threatening comment before going back into his home. He emerged later without the rifle and was taken into custody after a struggle in which he was tased. The rifle was recovered and found to be an Air Soft gun disguised to look real. Cepeda is charged with two counts of felony criminal possession of a weapon, and four misdemeanors, including two for menacing. He was arraigned in Cortland City Court Wednesday afternoon.
CORTLAND, NY

