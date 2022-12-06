ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Queen Anne Home Attributed to Cincinnati-Famous Architect James W. McLaughlin for Sale in Clifton's Gaslight District

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Church turned house on Overton Street

This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
NEWPORT, KY
Cincinnati CityBeat

Greater Cincinnati Restaurants and Bars That Opened in 2022

In 2022, the Greater Cincinnati area welcomed a lot of new and exciting restaurant concepts to the local dining scene. From tried-and-true favorites opening new locations to newcomers with offerings ranging from soul food to authentic Mexican sweets to classic BBQ, here is just a sampling of the new restaurants that opened in the Tri-State this year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY

UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
UNION, KY
WLWT 5

Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot

UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
UNION, KY
northmontthunder.com

New Italian Restaurant Coming to Dayton

A new restaurant will be opening in Dayton arcade in the coming year. This restaurant will be serving authentic Italian food with an extensive wine selection from the menu. The restaurant, called Est! Est! Est! will open in the arcades Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release obtained by Dayton.Com November 3rd, 2022.
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati leaders to honor restaurateur Jeff Ruby with street naming ceremony

CINCINNATI — Councilmember Greg Landsman and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney will honor luxury dining restaurateur Jeff Ruby with a street naming ceremony. Ruby will be recognized for his contributions and dedication to the community through decades of influence on Greater Cincinnati's restaurant scene and his philanthropic efforts. The ceremony...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'

The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades

Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
momcollective.com

Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy