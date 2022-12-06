Queen Anne Home Attributed to Cincinnati-Famous Architect James W. McLaughlin for Sale in Clifton's Gaslight District

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
linknky.com
Church turned house on Overton Street
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Some people like to buy houses once owned by celebrities, but Zachary and Chelsea Bear reside in a place that was once the house of God.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Greater Cincinnati Restaurants and Bars That Opened in 2022
In 2022, the Greater Cincinnati area welcomed a lot of new and exciting restaurant concepts to the local dining scene. From tried-and-true favorites opening new locations to newcomers with offerings ranging from soul food to authentic Mexican sweets to classic BBQ, here is just a sampling of the new restaurants that opened in the Tri-State this year.
Cincinnati Drag Bars Say Security After Colorado Springs Shooting Is Important But Not Always Affordable
Bloom OTR and Good Judy's are thinking about ways to keep customers and staff safe.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
Definitely Not Shrinkage: Gold Star Buns Temporarily Grow an Inch in Greater Cincinnati
The bun enlargement was just a temporary issue, the chili chain assures guests.
Fox 19
Trio of Tri-State icons creating joint destination in NKY
UNION, Ky. (WXIX) - Three iconic Tri-State businesses are coming together to create a heavenly destination in Northern Kentucky to offer food and entertainment. Braxton Brewing, Graeter’s Ice Cream and Dewey’s Pizza are set to open a joint destination in Union in late 2023, according to a press release from the companies.
WLWT 5
Braxton Brewing, Graeter's and Dewey's coming together for new dining spot
UNION, Ky. — Braxton Brewing, Graeter's Ice Cream and Dewey's Pizza all in one place? It's a Cincinnati dream come true, and it's coming together next year. The trifecta is joining together for a unique experience in the heart of Union, Kentucky. “We’re excited about our collaboration in Union....
northmontthunder.com
New Italian Restaurant Coming to Dayton
A new restaurant will be opening in Dayton arcade in the coming year. This restaurant will be serving authentic Italian food with an extensive wine selection from the menu. The restaurant, called Est! Est! Est! will open in the arcades Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release obtained by Dayton.Com November 3rd, 2022.
WKRC
Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant opens
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Newport on the Levee's newest restaurant offers barbecue and live music, and it just opened at the Northern Kentucky entertainment complex. Shiners on the Levee opened its doors on Dec. 3 at Newport on the Levee. Shiners is the first solo project of Prodigal Son...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati leaders to honor restaurateur Jeff Ruby with street naming ceremony
CINCINNATI — Councilmember Greg Landsman and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney will honor luxury dining restaurateur Jeff Ruby with a street naming ceremony. Ruby will be recognized for his contributions and dedication to the community through decades of influence on Greater Cincinnati's restaurant scene and his philanthropic efforts. The ceremony...
linknky.com
Affordable housing in Northern Kentucky is everyone’s problem: ‘It could happen to anyone’
This story originally appeared in the Dec. 2 edition of the weekly LINK Reader. To see this story and others sooner, subscribe to the weekly newspaper here. Desiree Bradley was living in Erlanger with her two children and their father when her mother gave her an ultimatum. “She said, ‘If...
Fox 19
Cincinnati restaurant named among country’s top 100
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Over-the-Rhine restaurant is featured in a new national list. Pepp & Dolores is one of OpenTable’s 2022 “Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants in America.”. OpenTable analyzed more than 13 million restaurant reviews from customers dining at the 60,000+ restaurants that use the online service.
wvxu.org
WKRC-TV devotes hour to 'Sister Blandina Segale: A Cincinnati Saint'
The Sisters of Charity nun under consideration for sainthood taught in a Colorado Territory school in the 1870s, and encountered outlaw Billy the Kid and 'frontier justice,' before founding Cincinnati's Santa Maria Institute. Until August, Good Morning Cincinnati co-anchor Bob Herzog had never heard of Sister Blandina Segale, the Cincinnati...
WKRC
Inside the apartments recreating downtown Madisonville
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Madisonville is one of Cincinnati’s fast-growing neighborhoods, and a new development that held its grand opening this fall is aiming to fuel additional growth in its downtown corridor. Madamore, a mixed-use apartment community along Whetsel Avenue and Madison Road, held its grand opening Oct....
The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever
The elves’ return gives us a taste of Christmas past and allows us to make family memories worth cherishing. The post The Shillito’s Elves Are Back and They’re Busier Than Ever appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
wvxu.org
Jerry Thomas woke us up with a smile on WKRC-AM for four decades
Jerry Thomas woke up Greater Cincinnati radio listeners with "punch lines you missed" and quips from his "Granny" character for four decades on WKRC–AM, and helped build sister station WKRQ-FM (Q102) into a rock powerhouse with the hiring of a young programmer named Randy Michaels. He died Thursday morning...
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health?
Our ancestors would think us wimps hiding from winter's chill under our electric blankets. The post Remember When People Actually Slept On Sleeping Porches For Their Health? appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant listed on OpenTable's top 100 restaurants in America for 2022
CINCINNATI — OpenTable has released its picks for the top 100 most beloved restaurants in the country in 2022 and a Cincinnati restaurant made the list. OpenTable released the list after analyzing more than 13 million reviews from restaurants across the country, submitted by verified diners. They then selected...
WLWT 5
City council listens to concerns from tenants at Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI — The water is flowing from the taps once again at the Williamsburg of Cincinnati apartments in Hartwell. But the crisis of the past few days has resulted in a flood of complaints about living conditions there. After describing those living conditions to city lawmakers this afternoon, we...
Comments / 0