ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venice, FL

Three dead after single-engine plane crash near Venice Pier

By Mariana Ortiz
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUFt5_0jZBZucX00

VENICE PIER, Fla. — Three people are dead after a plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico Sunday.

The wreckage of a rented Piper Cherokee was found by air assets approximately 1/3 of a mile west offshore, directly west of the Venice Municipal Airport.

The investigation took place after the plane was not returned Saturday night to its originating airport in St. Petersburg.

Venice Police Department is searching for the pilot, Christian Kath, 42.

Boaters from Sarasota Bay south to Gasparilla are requested to be aware of the possibility of a body or small aircraft debris floating in this area. Boaters who observe anything should immediately contact the Coast Guard using marine radio on channel 16.

Sunday morning, boaters located the body of Misty Kath, 43, just 2.5 miles west of Venice Beach. At around 2 p.m., the plane was located the body of their daughter Lily, 12, was found inside.

The family was currently living in St. Petersburg, Fla., and previously resided in Australia.

PREVIOUS STORY: December 4, 2022, at 1:30 P.M.

Officials said shortly after, it crashed into the gulf. The FAA said two people were on board.

Authorities are searching for a plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico roughly 2.5 miles off the Venice Pier.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft left the Venice Municipal Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V4fRo_0jZBZucX00

The FAA called Venice police about the plane after it failed to arrive to its planned destination, said Venice Police Department.

High activity in the area is expected as crews coordinate search efforts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Search ends for missing pilot off Venice coast

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a pilot whose plane crashed in the Gulf off the Venice shoreline last weekend has ended, officials said. “Divers have completed search and recovery operations,” City of Venice spokeswoman Lorraine Anderson announced Wednesday. “After consultation with the U.S. Coast Guard, the search for the missing male pilot, Christian Kath, has been discontinued at this time.”
VENICE, FL
fox13news.com

Venice police identify St. Petersburg family killed in plane crash

VENICE, Fla. - The search for a missing pilot has expanded after a small plane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico near Venice, and police have now identified the family who was on board. Venice police said the pilot, 42-year-old Christian Kath, his wife, 43-year-old Misty Kath, and their daughter,12-year-old...
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice plane crash victims identified

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WWSB) - The LinkedIn page of 42-year-old Christian Kath showing he was a Chief Operations Officer of a medical waste company. Authorities say he’s the one who was piloting the plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday off the coast of Venice. The flight had initially taken off from Albert Whitted Airport in St. Petersburg. Kath’s 43-year-old wife Misty and 12-year-old daughter Lily also killed in the crash. ABC7 has received confirmation that Lily was attending Shorecrest Prep School in St. Petersburg.
VENICE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Hurricane Ian Deaths Up To 144

Medical examiners have confirmed 144 deaths from Hurricane Ian, with 67 in Lee County, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported Friday. The number of confirmed Ian-related deaths has gradually increased and was 141 on Dec. 1. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall Sept. 28
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

FDOT: US 41/Gulfstream roundabout set to open Dec. 17

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Transportation has announced that the US 41/Gulfstream roundabout will open on Dec. 17 in the City of Sarasota. There will, however, still be work actively being done on the intersection that will cause closures and backups in the coming months. Starting that Saturday, motorists will be able to pass through the roundabout but there will be work. Crews will work within the right-of-way, medians, driveways and throughout the project limits. Please use caution and watch for construction vehicles, dump trucks, semi-trucks and heavy equipment entering or exiting the work zone.
SARASOTA, FL
wengradio.com

Driver Kills Himself On I-75 In An Apparent Suicide

Sarasota, Fla – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a possible suicide that occurred on Interstate 75SB. at Mile Marker 199 in Sarasota County on Tuesday. The Florida Highway Patrol received several calls advising that a blue in color Hyundai was driving erratically in the area of Mile Marker 200 on Interstate 75.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
36K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy