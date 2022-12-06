Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Ford Recalls over 634,000 SUVs Worldwide
Ford is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide due to increased fire risk from fuel injectors that may be cracked. When the engine runs, the potential cracks can allow fuel or fuel vapors to accumulate on or near hot surfaces and potentially ignite a fire underneath the hood. Ford Motor Company...
gmauthority.com
GM Working On D-Segment EV As Potential Chevy Malibu Replacement
Among the spate of confirmed upcoming vehicles during the recent GM Investor Day, General Motors revealed that a Chevrolet Low-Roof EV is on the drawing board, which could serve as an all-electric replacement for the Chevy Malibu. GM took advantage of this year’s Investor Day presentation to announce the development...
fordauthority.com
Watch A Ford F-150 Shift Itself Into Park: Video
As Ford Authority reported back in March of 2021, the current-gen Ford F-150 can still be had with an old fashioned column shifter, a feature that is a bit rarer now than it used to be in the automotive world. Column shifters are present on a variety of F-150 trim levels – but not the more luxurious Lariat with the 502A package, King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trims, nor the all-new, third-generation F-150 Raptor. However, as it turns out, the Ford F-150 column shifter has a pretty nifty feature built right in, as we can see in this video posted to Twitter by Craig LeMoyne.
Top Speed
2023 Toyota Highlander: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Toyota Highlander is the Swiss Army Knife of SUVs. It combines power, reliability, comfort, space, and efficiency into one neat package. For 2023, there's a new turbocharged engine replacing the beloved V6. This generation of Highlander from Toyota is now a four-cylinder only in the USA. The hybrid model remains, but the standard engine is now a 2.4-liter four-cylinder. So, how does it stack up against its competitors and previous Highlander models? Is the Highlander still a class leader among SUVs? Let's dive into it and examine the new 2023 Toyota Highlander.
techeblog.com
Ford V8-Powered Mazda Miata is Designed to Go Off-Road
If a Mazda Miata is the only vehicle around during a zombie apocalypse, you’ll want this Ford V8-powered version that has been designed to go off-road. Power comes from a replacement 302ci Ford V8 engine making 290 hp and 290 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed T5 manual transmission.
Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least reliable SUVs for 2022 include the 2023 Lincoln Aviator, Ford Explorer, Jeep Gladiator, and even the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The post Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Best Hybrid Cars To Keep You on the Road for Miles
The best hybrid cars to outlast the competition includes the famed Toyota Prius, Camry Hybrid, and Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and more, according to iSeeCars. The post 5 Best Hybrid Cars To Keep You on the Road for Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Maint. and Repair Costs of 2007 Toyota Highlander at 120K Miles - Surprises Continue
We update our long-term test of the 2007 Toyota Highlander. This time we tally up the repair and maintenance costs at 120,000 miles. The cost will shock you. Torque News created a story in March of 2019 detailing the total costs for all repairs and maintenance work required to keep a 2007 Toyota Highlander Sport in top condition over 100,000 miles. The surprise was that the total came to a whopping $14,029. We thought it would be a good idea to keep our tally of the repair and maintenance costs rolling, and we’ve just hit 120,000 miles. There have been more unexpected high repair costs along with the expected maintenance costs.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Rear Differential Cover By AEV Now Available
As one of the most commonly customized vehicles produced today, the sixth-generation Ford Bronco has enjoyed a booming aftermarket since its launch, one filled with upgrade and customization options for owners to choose from. Most recently, that lineup includes new fender flares from Bestop, performance packs for the Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost and Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engines from Ford Performance and Roush, and halo doors from Anderson Composites. Now, we have yet another new part to add to this growing list – a rear differential cover from AEV.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford GT MK IV Debuts As Supercar’s Last Hurrah
This past October, the 2022 Ford GT LM Edition was revealed as the final road-going variant of the least-gen supercar, one that marks the end of an era after The Blue Oval extended GT production two times in the past. At the time, most assumed that this small 20-unit run would truly be the last new Ford GT to launch – at least in its current form. However, the automaker isn’t quite done with its latest and greatest supercar just yet, as it just unveiled the 2023 Ford GT MK IV, which pays tribute to the original Mk IV that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
electrek.co
Honda unveils $7,300 light electric van to meet the high demand for commercial EVs
An electric vehicle for around $7,300? You heard that right. Honda announced today a new light commercial electric van set to launch in spring 2024 that’s ideal for both personal and business use. Honda unveils electric “N-VAN” light commercial van. With a starting price of 1 million...
MotorTrend Magazine
High-Compression 427 LS Makes Serious Power on the Dyno
When it comes to building an LS-based engine, there are a ton of ways to go about it. The first thing you need to ask yourself is how you want to use it. If hard handling is in your future, then saving weight by going with an aluminum block makes sense. Of course, saving weight in a drag application helps, but it's not nearly as critical and makes not a lick of difference in a street cruisier application. The benefit of an iron block is strength, which moves up the priority list quickly if you're considering boost or some nitrous in your future. An iron block, even an aftermarket version, will also be quite a bit less expensive compared to the equivalent aluminum version. We wanted to build a snotty LS for a Chevelle that was 80-percent street cruiser and 20-percent weekend-warrior drag car. Given these ratios, the smart bet was an iron block, and since we wanted a decent amount of displacement, we opted for an iron LSX block from Chevrolet Performance. It's thousands cheaper compared to an aftermarket aluminum block and has a lot of improvements over a stock OE block.
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
While the Toyota Highlander is a competent three-row crossover, it lacks the third-row space to match the wildly popular Kia Telluride and Hyundai Palisade. The Sequoia solves this problem to an extent, but it's a significantly pricier body-on-frame SUV. Enter the upcoming Toyota Grand Highlander. Expected to have unibody construction like the standard Highlander, it will have a lot more space to better compete with the abovementioned rivals. It will have an efficient hybrid powertrain, too, so the Grand Highlander should be the perfect Toyota for the school run or long road trips with the family, leaving the more rugged 4Runner and Sequoia to tackle the rough stuff. Here's everything we expect from the Grand Highlander.
2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars
American cars aren't usually the poster children for reliability. But two Chevy models have proved to be reliable this year. The post 2 New Chevy SUVs Are Among Consumer Reports’ Most Reliable American Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s New Hydrogen-Powered Pickup Is a Testbed for Sustainable Future Trucks
ToyotaA new fuel-cell Hilux and a hydrogen combustion Corolla Cross are the latest in a slew of hydrogen test cars from the Japanese automaker.
fordauthority.com
Ford E-Transit Part Of AAA Mobile Electric Charging Service
Ford has been exploring different ways to provide mobile charging for EVs for some time now, filing a patent for a portable high-voltage EV charging system back in May, while a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E equipped with the new WiTricity Halo wireless charging system was also on display at this year’s Detroit Auto Show and a wireless charging pilot program is set to launch near Michigan Central Station in the near future, too. Now, AAA is expanding its own roadside assistance services to include a mobile electric charging service that utilizes a series of Ford E-Transit vans.
Autoblog
This twin-engine beast is 'the first aquatic utility vehicle ever'
What happens when you take a UTV and transform it into a gas-guzzling water demon for the adrenaline seeker? You get the Typhoon. The “Aquatic Utility Vehicle” from Shadow Six Racing is a one-of-a-kind vehicle. It’s designed for motorsports enthusiasts and defense applications. According to Shadow Six Racing, Typhoon is “the first aquatic utility vehicle ever.” It can carry up to three passengers and weighs 2,365 pounds. Its body is made from titanium and carbon fiber, and under the hood are twin four-cylinder supercharged Yamaha GP1800 SCHO R engines. According to HICONSUMPTION, Typhoon can reach speeds of up to 80 mph. This aquatic beast has an MSRP of $250,399. Learn more at shadowsixracing.com.
fordauthority.com
2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R Up For Auction
The vaunted 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R represented the ultimate, hardcore, track-focused, no-frills version of the iconic pony car in its heyday, instantly cementing its status in automotive history. Just 300 were built in total, making it a rare and valuable machine as well, but we’ve seen a few pop up for sale in recent years – including this 480-mile car back in April of 2020 and this sub-2k mile example last year, as well as a 500-mile gem this past October. Now, yet another 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R has surfaced for sale, this time at Cars & Bids.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Convertible In Rapid Red: Photos
Since its official unveiling in mid-September, Ford Authority has spotted quite a few 2024 Ford Mustang variants driving around, including an EcoBoost base model, an EcoBoost convertible, an EcoBoost equipped with the optional Performance Pack, a gray GT coupe, a yellow GT coupe, a silver GT coupe equipped with the Performance Pack, a GT coupe painted Oxford White, another Oxford White GT equipped with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package, and the higher-performance Dark Horse. Now, Ford Authority has obtained photos of a 2024 Ford Mustang GT convertible finished in Rapid Red.
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Vehicle Seat Retention Device
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a vehicle seat retention device, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on February 6th, 2019, published on December 6th, 2022, and assigned serial number 11518296. The Ford Authority Take. In recent months, Ford has filed a number of seat-related patents,...
Comments / 0