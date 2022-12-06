60 Gift Ideas For Medical Professionals This Holiday Season

Bah humbug to the idea that gift-giving is a wasteful practice that lines corporate pockets. The act of giving a gift holds cultural significance across most, if not all, cultures (via LA Times ). Not only do gifts help strengthen social ties, but they also signal details about personal identity and can help conserve relationships. Whether the item is platonic, intimate, heartfelt, or comedic, any gift can be fitting to a person's profession or personality.

However, as this holiday season rolls around, you might be particularly thinking about a perfect gift for a medical professional. These include healthcare experts, such as doctors, nurses, emotional and physical therapists, and everyone else trained to work in a healthcare setting, who keep our health in check.

To help with the shopping, here's a list of 60 gift ideas for any friend or loved one who is a medical professional. Please note that the prices may vary based on location.

Cherokee Unisex Scrubs Hat

A scrub cap is a thoughtful and functional gift that covers hair and duals as a sweatband. The Cherokee Unisex Scrubs Hat can be found on Amazon for $9.98.

Maskie Face Mask Holder

A number of medical professionals develop raw, red marks around their ears from wearing masks all day. Luckily, you can kiss the discomfort goodbye with the URSA Maskie Face Mask adjustable strap. It is available on Amazon for $8.99.

CAVN Pen Light

A CAVN pen light can come in handy for healthcare experts or medical students doing pupil exams. It also comes with a five-centimeter ruler on the side of the pen. However, batteries are not included. A two-pack is available on Amazon for $7.99.

The Smash Room

We all know medical professionals deal with an incredible amount of stress. In order to help them loosen up, shatter it all away with a gift card to The Smash Room to enjoy some rage therapy. Keep in mind, gift cards start at $250.

Apple AirPods

The second-generation Apple AirPods are the perfect gift to add more music to your life while also being hands-free. It comes with a noise-canceling feature and is currently available on Apple for $129.

Spotify Gift Card

Spotify is a great application to enjoy music and podcasts, both online and offline. Luckily, this gift card is enough to get someone started on Spotify Premium, which is considered an ad-free plan. Be sure to scoop on up on Amazon for $30.

Pressed Juice Daily Gift Card

While medical experts do their best to keep us healthy, they too, need to remain in good health. Fortunately, this gift card for fresh juice starts at $10 and is available at Pressed Juice Daily .

Celsius Official Variety Pack

While not all people are coffee drinkers, everyone needs energy. So as a coffee alternative, gift this Celsius Official Variety Pack of energy drinks to any professional in the healthcare field. The box consists of six different flavors and is available on Amazon for $19.99.

Hydro Flask

In order to stay hydrated throughout those long shifts, the Hydro Flask insulated water bottle is a great gift that doesn't leak and keeps the liquid inside cool for up to one day and hot for up to 12 hours. A 21-ounce bottle is available on Amazon for $34.95. Keep in mind, the price tends to vary based on the color and size.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Mix

To boost your hydration throughout the day, simply pour this electrolyte powder into your water and mix. It's also known to contain necessary vitamins, like B3, B5, B6, B12, and C, and comes in a lemon-lime flavor. Find this 16-pack on Amazon for $23.95.

The Surfer's Journal

The long-standing magazine is the ideal gift for any healthcare employee who likes to read and skim through pictures of individuals surfing. You can subscribe to The Surfer's Journal for $7.99 per month.

Dreamdecor Personalized Stethoscope Name Tag

Be sure to give this custom charm to any individual carrying a stethoscope on a daily basis so that they can always know which one is theirs. The adjustable accessory can be purchased on Amazon for $16.99.

Keep On Truckin' Sweatshirt

Sometimes a motivational message that keeps you comfy is enough to push you through a hard day's work. The Keep on Truckin' Sweatshirt can be worn as an encouragement to continue the work at any particular job, despite its tediousness. You can find the unisex sweater on Amazon for $31.99.

Shower Foot Massager Scrubber

Working on your feet for most of the day can leave you feeling tired and sore. When it is time to rinse off, give your favorite professional some extra grip and a foot massage in the shower for $19.99, available on Amazon .

Artisan Owl Stemless Wine Glass

To give your favorite nurse a good laugh, pick up this Artisan Owl 17-fluid-ounce wine glass, which gives some comic relief to the end of a long workday. It is dishwasher safe and can easily be found on Amazon for $13.75.

DW Home Lavender Scented Candle

A DW Home Lavender Scented Candle is sure to help anyone unwind after a hectic day with patients. It burns for about 36 hours and is available on Amazon for $25.97.

A Christmas Ornament

The positive affirmation ornament is perfect for any mental health professional who needs a reminder that they're doing life-changing work. The handmade item by Shanels Creations LLC is available on Etsy for $23.50.

IdeaSide Desk Plaque

Remind any professional of their latest promotion or the degree they've acquired with this custom commemorative desk plaque and nameplate. Find the item made of acrylic and ink materials on Etsy by Idea Side for $27.40.

Leopard Scrub Life Sweatshirt

The Leopard Stethoscope Scrub Life Nurses Gift Idea novelty sweatshirt will keep your favorite medical experts working in a cold hospital or office nice and warm while they live the scrub life. As of now, you can scoop one up on Amazon for $31.99.

Christmas Ornament

The Christmas tree ornament, made by Monumental Ornamental, lets any professional know that you appreciate the work they do, and will never forget the impact they have made. It comes with a free gift box and is available on Etsy for $18.00.

MONMOB Ceramic Tooth Shaped Pot

In order to add some green to any dentist's office, gift the MONMOB Ceramic Tooth Shaped Pot and add a succulent plant. However, it can also work as a pencil and pen holder. The thoughtful item can be found on Amazon for $6.99.

Personalized Bobblehead

The Personalized Bobblehead is an amazing gift for any dentist because it is humorous and can actually be designed to look like a specific person. It is available on GoBobbleheads for $79.00.

Christmas Central Nutcracker Dentist

Another gift idea comes with this dentist-themed nutcracker, which is over a foot tall and holds a small toothbrush and a set of dentures. It's a seasonal gift for any nut-loving dentist to decorate their home or office. Find it on Christmas Central for $24.99.

Make Your Mark Mug

The Make Your Mark Mug can brighten up any dentist's day at the office. At the same time, it serves as a healthy reminder that sweets can give you cavities. You can pick one up at Walmart for $17.99.

Starbucks Gift Card

Coffee can be a life force for many medical professionals. It also gives them something to fill all of those novelty mugs with. Pick up a Starbucks gift card, starting as low as $10, and be sure to include a custom message in the card.

Utz Cheese Balls Barrel

Everyone has a weakness when it comes to junk food. In fact, a comforting snack can go a long way when you haven't had time to eat throughout a long shift at the hospital. Utz Cheese balls, for example, are often a favorite for many. Luckily, a 36.5-ounce jar can be found on Amazon for $8.84.

Yolev Striped Sweatband Set

In order to unwind, your favorite medical expert may find themselves setting aside some time to play a certain sport. Luckily, the Yolev Striped Christmas-colored forehead sweatbands and wristband sets are festive, functional, and also dry fairly quickly. Pick up a set on Amazon for $6.99.

JanSport Cortlandt Backpack

A JanSport Cortlandt Backpack is a great gift for those who bring a laptop 15 inches or smaller, food, clothes, and any other supplies to work on a daily basis. Be sure to help them carry the load more efficiently with this simple style, which can be found on Amazon for $55.00.

JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack

Perfect for storing valuables, like credit cards, identification cards, and even tissues, the JanSport Fifth Ave Fanny Pack is a timeless gift for anyone on the go. Find it on Amazon for $18.79.

Porzu Bento Lunch Box

If you know someone who doesn't like it when certain foods touch one another, consider the Porzu Bento Lunch Box. It has three food compartments and helps separate food while keeping it fresh. It comes with utensils, like a fork and spoon, and is available on Amazon for $14.96.

Carhartt Lunch Cooler Bag

The Carthartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Lunch Cooler Bag is easy to carry and keeps food and drinks cold. While it is perfect for bringing a cold lunch to work, it is also made of waterproof fabric, making it a great option for a camping trip. Find it on Amazon for $24.99.

Blueenjoy Copper Compression Socks

When you work on your feet all day, your legs can get sore. These Blueenjoy Copper Compression Socks aim to increase blood circulation while reducing soreness and swelling and are unisex. Luckily, you can find a six-pack on Amazon for $10.99.

Nicetown Blackout Curtains

Getting a good night's sleep is important for recovery, but sometimes unnatural lighting can make it hard to fall asleep. The Nicetown Blackout Curtains completely blocks out the light and come in a variety of measurements. Plus, there are easy to find on Amazon and are going for $27.02.

Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask

The Mavogel Cotton Sleep Eye Mask is perfect for blocking out any light when taking a nap on the go, or for falling asleep in the bedroom at night. The breathable fabric also keeps the user comfortable and is available on Amazon for $19.99.

Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set

Nothing sets the tone for a good night's sleep like soft, comfy sheets. The Sonoro Kate Bed Sheet Set is made of microfiber with an 1800 thread count and is even machine washable. You can pick up a six-piece set on Amazon for $42.90.

Color Noise Sound Machine

Whether the bedroom environment is polluted with noise or falling asleep is just easier with a little background sound, the Color Noise Sound Machine can help the user get a better night's sleep. The highly-rated item is available on Amazon for $39.99.

ENGYNC Car Coat Hanger

Sometimes driving to work in your work clothes is uncomfortable, especially if you wear anything stiff. Luckily, ENGYNC Car Coat Hanger will keep clothes fresh and wrinkle-free on the way to work. As of now, it's up for purchase on Amazon for $29.99.

HLKZONE Rain Poncho

The HLKZONE Rain Poncho is a unisex and reusable rain poncho that is perfect for running from inside the house to the car and back. It'll most likely keep your favorite medical professional dry on their way to work when it is raining. It is available on Amazon for $19.99.

Love Insignia Bath Bombs

Help any physician unwind from a long day with bath bombs that can spice up the tub. The ball-shaped fizzes make bath time more relaxing and comfortable and come with essential oils, along with shea, and cocoa butter. The Love Insignia set of 12 can be found on Amazon for $34.00.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

Any professional constantly working so closely with bacteria and disease washes their hands several times during the day. Thankfully, the Aveeno body lotion can help moisturize dry skin and keep it feeling fresh and soft for up to 24 hours. An 18-fluid-ounce bottle is available on Amazon for $9.59.

Freeman Facial Mask Variety Pack

Wearing personal protective equipment for long hours and battling the stress of the medical profession can lead to dry skin. Therefore, a simple fix could be the Freeman face masks, which cleanse, detoxify, hydrate, and rejuvenate skin all while relieving stress. Find the six-count variety pack on Amazon for $8.99.

HoMedics Bubble Mate Foot Spa

If you know a medical professional that has overworked feet and wants to kick back and relax after their shift, the HoMedics bubble foot spa is the perfect way to unwind. Plus, it is splash-free and won't make a mess. This is available on Amazon for $29.99.

SMXKUME Smiley Face Slippers

The SMXKUME unisex slippers keep feet warm and comfy after a long day. In addition to their nonslip grip, the slippers have adorable smiley faces on the front, which can remind your favorite healthcare employee to smile because someone loves them. Find these on Amazon in a variety of colors starting at $24.69.

OOFOS Slide Sandals

OOFOS slides are the perfect footwear for recovering from a long day of work or post-workout. Not only do these unisex sandals feel comfortable, but they are also lightweight, machine washable, and support the foot. They can be found on Amazon for $59.95.

Wapaneus Electric Throw Blanket

When the cold wind blows and those winter months begin to take their toll, a heated blanket, like the Wapaneus Electric Throw Blanket, can add some much-needed warmth. It comes with an auto shut-off feature after four hours to keep the user safe if they fall asleep. It comes in a variety of colors and sizes to choose from on Amazon , starting at $45.99.

Casio Watch

The majority of medical professionals need to keep track of time, set alarms, and maybe even use a stopwatch. The Casio wristwatch can do all of that, and as an added bonus it is waterproof for up to 100 feet, which makes it water-resistant. The square-shaped watch is available on Amazon for $29.95.

Runner's World Magazine

A number of those in the healthcare field may go for a run before or after work. In fact, some even train for and run marathons. If that sounds like a medical professional that you know, gift them a subscription to Runner's World Print Magazine so that they can stay up to date on all things running. Find the automatic annual subscription on Amazon for $59.94.

NutriNoche Organa Magnesium Cream

The NutriNoche Magnesium Cream is a highly-rated natural solution for sore muscles and achy joints. It has a cooling feeling that can instantly soothe the affected area. Find it on Amazon for $21.97.

West & Willow Pet Portrait

The West & Willow Custom One Pet Portrait is the ultimate way to honor a medical professional's love for their pet. You simply upload a photo of their pet and gift them a framed portrait that can sit on the wall forever. Find it on West & Willow for $67.00.

Headspace Subscription

If you want to help a mental professional clear their head after a stressful day, consider Headspace . It is a popular mental health application that features meditation and mindfulness tools. The 4.9-star rated app can be used for 12.99 per month and offers a free seven-day trial prior to starting payments.

The Gourmet Cheese Of The Month Club Subscription

If you know a medical professional who loves cheese or likes to pack their daily cheese sandwiches, then join The Gourmet Cheese of the Month Club . The monthly subscription will keep them stacked with three different kinds of cheeses, weighing about 1.5 lbs per shipment, and is available as low as $43.95 plus shipping and handling.

Hello Fresh Gift Card

Maintaining a healthy diet can be difficult for medical professionals since they work long hours. Many do not have the time to find recipes and shop for the ingredients. Luckily, Hello Fresh does all the hard work and ships tasty and healthy meal plans. You simply follow the simple recipes and enjoy. A digital gift card can be purchased for as low as $75.00.

Hotels.com Gift Card

Sometimes a one-night getaway, even in your hometown, can provide the mental reset that any medical professional needs. In this case, a Hotels.com voucher should help. Pick up a gift card on Amazon starting at $50.00 and redeem it on their website for a new hotel booking.

Clif Builders Protein Bars

Protein bars are a great source of nutrition on the go, especially for medical professionals. They often need to eat quickly, so a protein bar is a great way to stay energized without feeling too full. A chocolate mint box of 12 Clif Builders can be found via Amazon for $19.79. Keep in mind, they do come in two other flavors, including cookies and cream and vanilla almond.

Spafinder Wellness Gift Card

A day at the spa can leave someone feeling brand new and rejuvenated. Hence, a gift most medical professionals would enjoy. A Spafinder Wellness gift card found on Amazon can be used to purchase any services or products at most spas and is currently starting at $50.

Massage Envy Gift Card

A number of medical professionals work on their feet all day, which can leave them feeling sore in their legs and back. Luckily, a Massage Envy gift card is sure to help take a load off. As far as pricing goes, the electronic card can be customized to your liking, but the company recommends a minimum of $75.

Madison Reed Gift Card

Everyone can have a bad hair day, especially when you have to wear something that covers your hair while you sweat. Treat a healthcare employee to some hair care products with this gift card for Madison Reed . Their e-gift cards are starting at $25.00.

Novobit iPhone Super Fast Charger

Therapists, doctors, or anyone working in a medical setting may need to charge their phones as quickly as possible. Fortunately for them, a Novobit iPhone charger is three times faster than the original charger and is compatible with the iPhones 11, 12, 13, and 14. Find a two-pack on Amazon for $25.90.

Xllent Massage Gun

At times, a cramped muscle just needs a little bit of targeted attention to get relief. The Xllent Massage Gun brings the masseuse right into the palm of the hand. Find it on Amazon for $59.97.

Medinava White Coat Wine Bag

The Medinava White Coat Wine Bag novelty gift is the perfect idea for a medical professional who enjoys their nice glass of wine. It comes with an otoscope, syringe, and pearl necklace. Find it on Amazon for $19.99.

