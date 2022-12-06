Read full article on original website
Rita Cloutier
Rita Cloutier of The Villages passed away on the evening of December 2nd, 2022. She was 88 years old and a celebrant of St Timothy’s Catholic Church. Having lost Norm, her beloved husband and best friend of 70 years just a few short months prior, Rita was ready to be called home to the Lord at the time of her passing. Life just wasn’t the same without Norm by her side, and she was eager to reunite with him in Heaven.
Raymond John Machowski
Raymond John Machowski, age 96, of The Villages, FL died peacefully December 8, 2022 at Cornerstone Hospice. Born November 19, 1926 in Passaic, New Jersey, the son of the late John and Sophia Machowski and stepson of the late Carmella Machowski, Raymond grew up and worked in CT as an electrical engineer at Anderson Laboratories. In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband and father, he embraced fishing, golf, tennis, and renovating his 4 homes. Raymond and his wife, Rose, retired to Florida where he continued to enjoy sports and retired life. He was a WWII Navy veteran who was fortunate to participate in the Honor Flight event.
Arlene Sarah Harris Doman
Arlene Sarah Harris Doman, age 80, passed away peacefully on December 5th, 2022 from her battle with cancer. She was born August 7, 1942 in Elyria, Ohio to Ethel and Andrew Harris. She married Dennis Sandor (Sam) Doman November 19, 1960. She enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 62 years. She has three children Rebecca Doman Bahas (Tarpon Springs, Florida), Drew Doman (Elyria Ohio), and Christopher Doman (Avon Lake, Ohio). She has three grandchildren, Ian Bahas (Chicago, Illinois), Alexis Bahas (Saint Petersburg, Florida) and Cody Doman (Elyria, Ohio). She had three sisters who preceded her in death: Marion Walsh (Elyria Ohio), Beverly Traicoff (Elyria, Ohio), and Georgia Bates (Elyria Ohio).
Michael A. Castelvetere
Michael A. Castelvetere (Mike) of The Villages, FL, passed away on November 23, 2022, at the age of 66. He was born on July 23, 1956, in Hartford, CT and grew up in Enfield, CT. He graduated from Enfield High School in 1975. After graduating High School he enlisted In...
Michael Farrell
Loving husband and father, Michael Farrell, passed away on November 30th, 2022, after a long battle with Pancreatic Cancer. Mike “Yank” was 68 and was surrounded by his loving family members when he was called home to be with the Lord. Mike was born to Elmer Farrell and...
Marie Elizabeth Rapka
Rapka, Marie Elizabeth, 96, of The Villages, Florida passed away December 2, 2022 in Leesburg, Florida. Marie was born on July 7, 1926 to Frederick and Elizabeth Doerflinger in Newark, New Jersey. She was a loving wife , mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Rapka, Jr and son, Frank M. Rapka, III. Marie is survived by her son, Richard P. Rapka of The Villages, Florida; granddaughter, Janine Renee Rapka of The Villages, Florida; grandson, Christopher Rapka of North Carolina and daughter in law, Debbi Rapka of Deerfield, Florida.
Franklin D. Sydnor
Franklin D. Sydnor of Fruitland Park, FL. We mourn the loss of our beloved Frank, who peacefully passed away at home on Sunday Dec. 4, 2022. He served in the US Navy and was deployed during the Korean War on the U.S.S. McDermut. After his time in the Navy he became a Metropolitan police officer in Washington D.C. where he faithfully served for the next 22 years of his life. His greatest accomplishment in this life was being a loving father and mentor to his adopted son.
Nolie Lee Terry
Nolie Lee Terry, 87, of Oxford, Florida went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, December 5, 2022. Nolie was born September 15, 1935, to Rev. Ernest B. and Hattie Lee in Scranton, South Carolina. Nolie was the youngest of five children. Nolie was the Manager of Indian River Federal Credit Union in Vero Beach, Florida before moving to Wildwood. She was also Administrative Assistant at Oxford Baptist Church for several years and Secretary for the Minister’s Association. She retired in 2001. At her death she was a member of Oxford Assembly of God.
Nephew with gun arrested after attempting to take Villager to hospital
A nephew with a gun was arrested after he was found with a gun at a home on the Historic Side of The Villages. Justin Todd Shettleroe, 39, of Archer, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 1000 block of Dustin Drive on a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.
Mother sentenced for inflicting skull fracture on daughter in The Villages
A mother has been sentenced to prison for inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, was sentenced this week in Lake County Court on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Ann S. Klonicke
Ann S. Klonicke was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on December 4, 2022, at age 83. She was born to Ed and Ruth Donnelley on August 20, 1939. Ann became a speech therapist and went on to obtain a master’s degree in special education. She dedicated her life to helping others. Ann met her loving husband, Stephen, the happy couple celebrated 60 years of marriage. Together, they had 3 children: Katherine (Bill) Folos, John (Robin) and Mark. Ann adored her grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew, and Samantha.
79-year-old Villager arrested after leaving gentlemen’s club in Ocala
A 79-year-old Villager was arrested after leaving a gentlemen’s club in Ocala. Herbert Larry Vajen of the Village of Santo Domingo was driving a red Toyota Prius at about 9 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and having difficulty maintaining a single lane when he was pulled over by a Marion County sheriff’s deputy.
Sisters claim they turned to illegal weed due to ‘expense’ of medical marijuana
Two sisters defended their possession of illegal weed complaining the “expense” of medical marijuana put it out of reach for their budget. Jayden Elise Anacleto, 20, of Boca Raton, was driving a white Lincoln in the wee hours Wednesday westbound on State Road 44 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle had an inoperable headlight.
Summerfield man arrested while riding motorcycle with plate that expired in 2007
A Summerfield man was arrested while riding a motorcycle with a license plate that expired in 2007. Jason Michael Nuss, 43, Summerfield, was riding the motorcycle in the wee hours Friday morning on U.S. Hwy. 441 when he was pulled over for the expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Maine man arrested after caught fishing on private property in Wildwood
A man from Maine was arrested after he was caught fishing on private property in Wildwood. Shawn Blair, 46, of Hampden, Maine, had apparently jumped the fence to go fishing Tuesday afternoon. He was wearing a fishing hat and carrying a blue black when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy investigating a trespassing complaint.
Villager back in jail after attack on elderly local church officials
A Villager is back in jail after an alleged attack on elderly local church officials. Douglas Keith Mussey, 74, of the Village of St. Charles was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. He was booked there early Thursday morning on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court to answer to a felony charge of battery.
Christmas decorations light up corner in Village of Hemingway
Christmas lights at the home of Regis and Laurel Korba are lighting up the corner of Lantana Avenue and Aberdeen Run in the Village of Hemingway. Share a photo of your holiday display at [email protected]
Former Lady Lake police chief settles age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000
A former Lady Lake police chief has settled an age discrimination lawsuit for $85,000. Chris McKinstry stepped down in late 2018 as chief of police in Lady Lake after nearly seven years in the position. In the lawsuit filed in June 2020, McKinstry claimed that Town Manager Kris Kollgaard was behind the ouster. She retired in October 2020 under pressure from the town commission as a result of McKinstry’s abrupt departure.
Lights are shining bright in Village of Pine Ridge
Take a drive down Dressendorfer Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge and treat yourself to a beautiful holiday lights show. The neighborhood has done a great job of decorating for the holiday. Share a photo of your holiday lights at [email protected]
Villager with history of shoplifting arrests lands back behind bars
A Villager with a history of shoplifting arrests has landed back behind bars. Tina Marie Rossi, 58, of the Village of Alhambra, was being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after a judge revoked her bond. The Virginia native was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s...
