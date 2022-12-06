Read full article on original website
David Dorich
2d ago
Inflation never saw three percent in four years of Trump, averaged under two. Four MONTHS of Biden saw inflation pass four percent then eleven months later reach a forty year high of almost nine percent, all before Ukraine.
10
?Dixie Rekt ?
2d ago
If it's worldwide inflation, why does France, Israel, Canada, Switzerland, China, Japan, Spain, Norway, Italy, Finland, Australia, Greece, South Korea, Brazil, Taiwan and more have a lower inflation rate than the United States?
9
M
2d ago
Thank you Biden and his criminal regime for spending $6 trillion first year installed as POTUS.
17
