This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists
The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Scientists may have found something unfathomably massive living under Antarctica
Climate change is currently posing a massive risk to the ice shelves down in Antarctica, which has only fueled research in the area to increase more and more, and for good reason. Now, a group of scientists working in the southernmost region of our planet has discovered something massive living under Antarctica.
What would the Earth look like if all the ice melted? The answer is terrifying.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 25, 2022. It has since been updated. Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say
Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
Chinese Scientists Build an Atom-sized Quantum Engine to Our Planet’s Eight Billion People (Planet Earth Report)
Today’s stories include Why a Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth to Scientists Test Einstein’s Relativity On A Cosmological Scale and Discover Something Strange, and much more. Why This Puzzling New Image Of Jupiter Could Help Us Find Life Beyond Earth, reports...
Underneath Antarctica's Sea Ice, Scientists Find Life Thriving in the Dark
Winters in the frigid depths of Antarctica are desolate. The sun disappears for months on end, and the continent becomes surrounded by a ring of sea ice, extending out into the Southern Ocean. But even these extreme conditions, scientists are learning, are no match for life. In a new study,...
NASA Scientists Present Theory About Why We Haven't Met Other Intelligent Life. It's Crushing.
E.T., phone Earth ... if you can.
World's first computer, the Antikythera Mechanism, 'started up' in 178 B.C., scientists claim
The mysterious Antikythera mechanism, thought by some to be the world's first computer, was first "started up" on Dec. 22, 178 B.C., archaeologists have now found.
Astronomers discovered a mysterious solar system that’s nothing like ours
Earlier this month, astronomers announced the discovery of an old solar system located just 90 light-years from Earth. The mysterious solar system, which is believed to be the oldest we know of so far, lies around a white dwarf star, the remnants of a system long lost to time and space. Now, though, scientists say that this solar system may have been very different from our own.
Scientists believe that the only lop-sided planet, Uranus, was pushed to rotate sideways by something big
UranusPhoto byHubble Space Telescope - NASA Marshall Space Flight Center; Public Domain Image. The planet Uranus was first discovered in 1781. It is the only planet in the Solar System that rotates at a tilt of 97.77 degrees. It is the seventh planet from the sun and has the third-largest diameter in the Solar System.
Earth's largest iceberg - 2 times bigger than London - is floating toward the equator
According to the information shared by NASA's Earth Observatory on October 31, the world's largest iceberg, "A-76A," has entered the Drake Passage, a waterway that contains a fast-moving ocean current that will send the mighty berg on a one-way trip to its watery grave. With a total area equal to...
Study Reveals Scientists Reportedly Make ‘Wormhole’ Without Rupturing Time and Space
You could say that this is one “small step” for scientists and one giant step for mankind. According to reports, physicists have been able to create a theoretical wormhole. The physicists, reports note, have successfully created a wormhole and sent a message through this nearly impossible creation. All without disrupting space and time.
‘We are treating nature like a toilet’: UN chief says humanity is ‘weapon of mass extinction’
The UN Secretary-General says humanity is a “weapon of mass extinction” that is “hellbent on destruction”.Speaking at the opening of Cop15 in Montreal, Canada, António Guterres told delegates at the biodiversity-focused event that there must be “no excuses, no delays” for measures that will prevent the global population from “waging war on nature”.He said: “We are out of harmony with nature. In fact, we are playing an entirely different song.“Around the world, for hundreds of years, we have conducted a cacophony of chaos, played with instruments of destruction. Deforestation and desertification are creating wastelands of once-thriving ecosystems.“Our land, water...
‘Fate of the living world’ will be decided at Cop15, say scientists
The “fate of the entire living world” will be determined at the Cop15 UN biodiversity summit, according to leading scientists. They said the gathering of the world’s nations, which began on Wednesday in Montreal, is “vastly more important than Cop27”, the recent high-profile UN climate meeting. “We say this because of the many dimensions of anthropogenic global change … the most critical, complex and challenging is that of biodiversity loss,” the researchers said.
Astronomers Discover Supermassive Black Hole Pointing Directly at Earth
Earlier this year, scientists discovered that a “jet,” created by a very distant supermassive black hole, sent an accumulation of various space matter rocketing directly toward Earth. Scientists haven’t expressed any need for concern about the jet. However, they are intrigued by the sheer brightness of it and the vast distance between it and Earth.
UN summit: Don't repeat mistakes on nature, scientists warn
Scientists around the world warned governments who will be gathering in Montreal this week for the United Nations biodiversity summit to not repeat past mistakes and urged officials to "avoid trade-offs" between people and conservation needs in a report Monday
A Huge Satellite Is Now One of the Brightest Objects In the Sky, Astronomers Warn
A huge new satellite, known as BlueWalker 3, has officially become one of the brightest objects in the sky—out-shining all but the brightest of stars—since it was launched into orbit by the space company AST SpaceMobile in September, astronomers say. The shiny glare of the 693-square-foot satellite, as...
Climate change threatens almost 70% of puffins’ nesting sites, researchers warn
Climate change threatens almost 70% of puffins’ European nesting sites, research led by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) warns.They have come up with guidelines for helping the threatened seabird, including putting model birds in suitable new breeding spots to attract real puffins there.The Atlantic puffin is among a number of European seabirds whose breeding grounds are at risk from a reduction in accessible food and prolonged periods of stormy weather, the scientists warn.Some 68% of puffins’ Western European nesting sites could be lost by the end of the century, while razorbills could lose as much as 80% of their...
Scientists Gain Unprecedented Look at Infernal ‘Hell World’ In Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Let’s face it: Most planets are death traps. Of the thousands of worlds known to science, only a handful are considered potentially habitable to life. The remainder would kill any visitors in a variety of nightmarish ways. And yet even with this tough competition, the planet 55 Cancri e, also known as Janssen, has distinguished itself as one of the galaxy’s ultimate “hell planets.”
Scientists Stumble Upon 85,000-Year-Old Whale Fossil in Jungle Valley
When you think of whale fossils (if you ever do think of them), you might imagine them to be exclusively found buried in the sand of the world’s beaches, or even deep beneath the surface of the sea. The reality, however, is that scientists have discovered prehistoric whales in mountain ranges, deserts, and all sorts of unusual locations.
