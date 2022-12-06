ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

woay.com

NIP tax credits available to support New River CTC Foundation Scholarships

Beaver, WV (WOAY) – Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) tax credits are available to support student support scholarships at New River Community and Technical College. The West Virginia Development Office issues NIP tax credits to approved nonprofit organizations and awarded the New River CTC Foundation $48,000 in tax credits for 2022.
BEAVER, WV
woay.com

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective voted Best Honey in WV

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a non-profit Appalachian Headwaters project, wins Best Honey in West Virginia in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 Best of West Virginia contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in Appalachian counties learn...
HINTON, WV
woay.com

EPA Administrator states West Virginia water issues are “unacceptable” during visit to McDowell County

Welch, WV (WOAY) — Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently received clean water after years of adhering to boil water advisories. Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan’s Journey to Justice...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia

CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
CLAY COUNTY, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive

Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Local athlete signs to take his talents on the diamond to the next level

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball player is continuing his career on the diamond. Midland Trail High School senior, Bo Persinger signed with West Virginia Wesleyan to play baseball. Persinger said his older brother also attended Wesleyan. He said the decision was an easy one to make. “It was definitely my first choice,” said […]
HICO, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
CHARLESTON, WV
woay.com

Beckley Police Department seeks community’s help in locating missing teen

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 16-year-old Coryion Johnson-Hill. Hill’s family reported him missing, and he was last seen at his residence on Ewart Avenue on Sunday, December 4th. Family members believe he left the residence voluntarily. Anyone with...
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Women and guns are becoming a national trend

As gun registrations climbed to an all-time high during the last two years, a report shows women account for nearly half of those purchases—far above the 10 to 20 percent of gun owners they usually represent. That’s good news for Ronnie Wood, owner of Flat Top Arms on Eisenhower...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNT-TV

Missing Princeton Teen

The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia. The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia. False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia inmate death under investigation, family files lawsuit

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, West Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a woman who died at the Beckley ARH Hospital while in custody of Southern Regional Jail. Kimberly Gilley, 44, was reportedly on life support for several days after she was allegedly attacked by other prisoners who were […]
BECKLEY, WV

