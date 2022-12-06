Read full article on original website
woay.com
NIP tax credits available to support New River CTC Foundation Scholarships
Beaver, WV (WOAY) – Neighborhood Investment Program (NIP) tax credits are available to support student support scholarships at New River Community and Technical College. The West Virginia Development Office issues NIP tax credits to approved nonprofit organizations and awarded the New River CTC Foundation $48,000 in tax credits for 2022.
woay.com
West Virginia Business Hall of Fame accepting applications for 2023 class
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Business Hall of Fame is currently accepting nominations through January 2, 2023. The Hall of Fame recognizes business leaders who have demonstrated extraordinary influence and impact in their fields throughout their careers. Nominations are open to business owners who are native...
Tazewell County cancels in-person classes due to number of sick students
TAZEWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Due to an increasingly disproportionate number of students and staff suffering from various illnesses, in-person learning for Tazewell County Schools has been cancelled until at least Tuesday. The news, announced on Thursday through an official release from Tazewell County Schools, comes on the heels...
Multiple West Virginia schools receive hoax active shooter threats
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK)—At least two schools in our region are on alert Wednesday morning after police say that a caller reported active shooters to 911. One of the calls reported an active shooter at South Charleston High School, but Kanawha County dispatchers say that crews on the scene determined that the threat to the school […]
woay.com
Appalachian Beekeeping Collective voted Best Honey in WV
Hinton, WV (WOAY) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a non-profit Appalachian Headwaters project, wins Best Honey in West Virginia in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 Best of West Virginia contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in Appalachian counties learn...
woay.com
EPA Administrator states West Virginia water issues are “unacceptable” during visit to McDowell County
Welch, WV (WOAY) — Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan visited a West Virginia county where some residents recently received clean water after years of adhering to boil water advisories. Regan spoke with community members in McDowell County about drinking water and wastewater inequity. Regan’s Journey to Justice...
What did people search for the most in West Virginia in 2022?
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 2022 is almost over and Google’s “Local Year in Search 2022” has been released. It shows what people all over the United States have searched for. Google says the Charleston, West Virginia, area includes most of the WOWK 13 News viewing area: Portsmouth, Ohio; Ashland, Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia. The […]
Golden Delicious apple originated in West Virginia
CLAY COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Golden Delicious apple is now found in grocery stores and farmer markets all across the nation, but the Golden Delicious first got its start from a chance seedling on a farm in Clay County. In 1912, a Golden Delicious apple tree that arose...
‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive
Charleston, Huntington and Morgantown have all seen large increases in their unsheltered homeless populations. Those living outside describe the hardships of eking out life on the margins, especially during the winter. ‘I just walk all night to stay warm’: As more people live on the streets, unsheltered West Virginians struggle to survive appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Local athlete signs to take his talents on the diamond to the next level
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– One local baseball player is continuing his career on the diamond. Midland Trail High School senior, Bo Persinger signed with West Virginia Wesleyan to play baseball. Persinger said his older brother also attended Wesleyan. He said the decision was an easy one to make. “It was definitely my first choice,” said […]
West Virginia high school student arrested after incident at school
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A student was arrested after a “domestic” incident at a high school in Charleston on Monday afternoon, according to the Charleston Police Department. Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner said that a male student was arrested at George Washington High School after an altercation with a female student. According to the Charleston […]
woay.com
Beckley Police Department seeks community’s help in locating missing teen
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Beckley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance locating 16-year-old Coryion Johnson-Hill. Hill’s family reported him missing, and he was last seen at his residence on Ewart Avenue on Sunday, December 4th. Family members believe he left the residence voluntarily. Anyone with...
woay.com
Princeton authorities seeking public assistance in searching for missing girl
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – The Princeton Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old juvenile. Kierra Jackson was last seen at her Princeton residence on December 3rd, 2022. Family and friends last saw her wearing white sweatpants, a black hoodie with pink UA letters,...
WTRF
Man sues West Virginia hospital after they incorrectly told him they removed his appendix
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Fayette County man is suing Charleston Area Medical Center, claiming doctors there told him they removed his ruptured appendix when they did not, according to the West Virginia Record. The man, Dallas Settle, filed suit December 2 in Kanawha Circuit Court. His attorneys call...
lootpress.com
Women and guns are becoming a national trend
As gun registrations climbed to an all-time high during the last two years, a report shows women account for nearly half of those purchases—far above the 10 to 20 percent of gun owners they usually represent. That’s good news for Ronnie Wood, owner of Flat Top Arms on Eisenhower...
WVNT-TV
Missing Princeton Teen
The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia. The Christmas Carol Presented By Theatre West Virginia. False threats made to schools in Southern West Virginia, …. The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies have received multiple hoax threats about school shootings or other violent acts on campuses across the state on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
2 West Virginia cities near top of list of most sinful cities
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Charleston and Huntington, West Virginia, are both in the top 50 most sinful cities in the United States, according to a study conducted by WalletHub. The ranking, with 1 being the most sinful and 182 being the least sinful, Charleston is ranked 22 and Huntington is ranked 42. The study says […]
WDTV
Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
Unmarked graves, an 'ugly history': W.Va. weighs mine safety
HAVACO, W.Va. — (AP) — Mayapple plants sprout in the sunken soil where the bodies lie, their leaves sheltering the unmarked graves like tiny umbrellas. The forgotten burial ground is overrun by four-wheel tire tracks near a path strewn with discarded bottles and other trash. More than a...
West Virginia inmate death under investigation, family files lawsuit
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Attorney Steven New, West Virginia State Police is investigating the death of a woman who died at the Beckley ARH Hospital while in custody of Southern Regional Jail. Kimberly Gilley, 44, was reportedly on life support for several days after she was allegedly attacked by other prisoners who were […]
