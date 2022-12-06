ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Louisiana man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 3 days ago

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile.

On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units went to the residence to serve the search warrant, reports say. According to the officer, upon his arrival, he observed 40-year-old Demartinas Edwards standing in the driveway. The officer says he learned shortly after arriving that Edwards had an active warrant for his arrest. Reports say Edwards was taken into custody, and officers began searching the residence.

According to officers, while searching the residence, they discovered multiple bags of marijuana, a Ziploc bag containing approximately ten ecstasy pills, a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun, and a confirmed stolen Springfield XD .45 cal firearm.

News 5 exclusive: Phat Tuesday Sports Bar shooting caught on camera

According to reports, Edwards allegedly admitted to possessing the Springfield handgun. Officers say Edwards also reportedly admitted to having some of the marijuana and the ecstasy pills located inside the residence.

During the investigation, the officer learned that Edwards and his wife allegedly allowed the previously mentioned juvenile to smoke marijuana in their home. According to Monroe Police, when authorities asked Edwards about this matter, he allegedly responded, “Weed Legal.”

Edwards was booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges.

  • Possession of a Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of certain Felonies
  • Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Schedule II
  • Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance Schedule I
  • Illegal Carrying Weapon
  • Encouraging or Contributing to Child Delinquency, Dependency, or Neglect
