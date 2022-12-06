Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
New reports of attacks targeting the nation's electric grid
Power has been restored in North Carolina days after shootings at two substations, but there are new concerns of other targeted attacks happening across the country. NBC’s Blayne Alexander reports for TODAY.Dec. 8, 2022.
TODAY.com
Keystone pipeline shuts down following oil spill in Kansas
An oil spill in Kansas has shut down the Keystone pipeline, which runs from Canada to Texas. About 14,000 barrels of oil were spilled into a creek about 150 miles Northwest of Kansas City.Dec. 9, 2022.
TODAY.com
Woman missing after shark attack in Maui
The search continues for a woman who was allegedly attacked by a shark while snorkeling off the coast of Maui. The woman’s husband told authorities they were initially able to fight off the shark, but his wife did not make it back to shore.Dec. 9, 2022.
