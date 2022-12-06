Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Sheriff: Missing Orangeburg 5-year-old safe, father charged with mother’s murder
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 5-year-old was found safe in Virginia and her father is being charged with her mother’s murder. In a Friday news conference, Sheriff Leroy Ravenell provided multiple updates including that Aspen Jeter was found safe. Ravenell also...
abcnews4.com
5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
WSET
Danville Police arrest man wanted for murder in SC, find missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Danville Police have assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in South Carolina. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division informed Daville Police that the suspect may be in their jurisdiction. At approximately 12:40 p.m., members of Danville's Investigative Bureau were able to find, identify and arrest 46-year-old Antar Jeter without incident.
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
WIS-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
counton2.com
Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe
A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
live5news.com
Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
WRDW-TV
Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
coladaily.com
Former student arrested for disturbing school
Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
wpde.com
SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted
ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
Kershaw County coroner identifies woman killed in Wednesday crash
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities have released the name of a woman who died on Wednesday in a crash in Kershaw County. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the crash happened in the 2 p.m. hour along Lockhart Road near Stretch Drive near Camden. Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell...
SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
coladaily.com
Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
wach.com
Richland County Man arrested, accused of passing off stolen lottery tickets
A Columbia man was arrested late November after officials say he tried to pass off stolen lottery tickets. Richland County deputies say Tyrik Corley, 24, walked into a Irmo Food Lion and attempted to pass off lottery tickets he allegedly stole from a Pitt Stop back in October. Corley was employed at that Pitt Stop at the time.
WLTX.com
SC State president: Gun that caused lockdown was ROTC 'dummy weapon'
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The gun that led to a lockdown on the South Carolina State University campus on Thursday turned out to be made of wood - and an important part of one campus organization. A spokesperson for S.C. State said that the university went into lockdown around 10:45...
