Orangeburg County, SC

5-year-old Aspen Jeter safe, father arrested: Orangeburg County officials

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Five-year-old Aspen Jeter of Orangeburg County was found alive and safe after her mother was found dead and the little girl disappeared for nearly a month, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office. Her father, Antar Jeter, who investigators believed were with Aspen, was also found and charged in the mother's death.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSET

Danville Police arrest man wanted for murder in SC, find missing 5-year-old

DANVILLE, VA
counton2.com

Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe

ORANGEBURG, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSO: Man arrested on drug, gun charges after Cross traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Cross after being pulled over and found with a handgun and drugs. The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said a patrolling deputy stopped a “suspicious” vehicle in the area of the Spiers Boat Landing in Cross. Before making contact with the driver, identified as […]
CROSS, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence

CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
CAYCE, SC
live5news.com

Man injured in Ladson shooting, deputies say

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Ladson that sent one man to the hospital. Deputies responded to the 4500 block of Nestwood Street in the Woodside Manor community at approximately 5:45 p.m., sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. The victim told deputies he had been standing outside when he felt pain in his left foot and realized he had been shot.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Shooter gets life without parole in Augusta road-rage killing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was convicted this week of a 2019 deadly road-rage shooting on Meadowbrook Drive, according to prosecutors. A Richmond County jury on Thursday found Kwadere Barno guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three separate firearm possession charges. He was sentenced to life...
AUGUSTA, GA
coladaily.com

Former student arrested for disturbing school

Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter deputies looking for runaway teen

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the search for a 17 year-old runaway. Deputies say Hannah Yackeschi has refused to return home and has recently had a surgical procedure. The teen has prescribed medication that she does not have. Authorities believe she is still in the...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SC State on lockdown after possible gun spotted

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State University is on lockdown as campus police are currently searching for a man possibly carrying a gun on campus, according to campus officials. Students and employees are instructed to shelter in place until further notice. The man was described as wearing black pants...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Two arrested after man found dead in his yard in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two men have been charged after an Orangeburg man was found dead in his yard last week, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. Deputies say they were called to a residential area off Five Chop Road on November 29 after a report of a deceased male. Upon arriving at the scene, deputies say discovered the body of an Estate Court man in his yard, who they believe was shot the previous night.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED charges man, caught on camera, with pushing vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) has charged a Richland county man with Assault/Assault and Battery 3rd degree. According to an incident report, a direct support professional for the center, Michael Robert Short, "did push the victim causing them to fall backwards on the floor." The report goes on to say that it was a vulnerable adult who was injured.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
COLUMBIA, SC

