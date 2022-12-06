It’s been seven months since the workers of Case New Holland Industrial first took to the picket line over labor negations. 430 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.

