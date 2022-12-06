Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iowa CNHi Strikers Are Getting A Helpful Hand This Holiday Season
It’s been seven months since the workers of Case New Holland Industrial first took to the picket line over labor negations. 430 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
CBS 58
Jury finds former Hales Corners firefighter not guilty in fatal Third Ward shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A jury found Caesar Fuentes not guilty Friday, Dec. 9 in the homicide of Andra Nicholson Jr. Fuentes was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after shooting Nicholson outside a Third Ward bar in December of 2020. Fuentes' attorney argued self-defense, claiming Fuentes believed Nicholson was going...
fox32chicago.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate under fire for suburban Chicago attack
WAUKESHA COUNTY - A candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court is under scrutiny for a violent attack in Illinois. Michael Liu, 36, from Wisconsin, was given two days to report to jail on a domestic violence case in Waukesha County. During that time, prosecutors say he traveled to south suburban...
fox32chicago.com
Owner of suburban farm accused of allowing bison to graze on county land
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - Billy the Bison is once again making headlines as his saga moves into a courtroom. The bison's tale began in September of last year when it broke free while being transferred to a farm in Lake County. The massive animal was on the lam for eight...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help
Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
CBS 58
Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
One Wisconsin City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI
December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
Funerals are changing. One McHenry funeral home wants liquor license to adapt to those changes.
A McHenry funeral home would like the opportunity to serve alcohol during its memorials. Robert Justen, owner of Justen Funeral Home, sees a liquor license as a way to give mourning families the kind of send-off they want for their loved ones. He approached the McHenry City Council in November seeking a liquor license.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired
A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation
Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
CBS 58
Woman accused of killing friend with eye drops files motion to dismiss homicide charges
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Franklin woman accused of using eye drops to kill her friend filed for a motion to dismiss homicide charges before trial. Jessy Kurczewski, 38, is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide after allegedly killing a friend she had been taking care of in 2018. Prosecutors said Kurczewski also stole money from the victim.
WISN
Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
Check Out These New Outdoor Dining Snow globes at One Popular Resort in Wisconsin
Dining in outdoor igloos was SOOO last winter, so this year you need to check out the new Snow Globe dining experience at The Ridge in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin!. When I saw that photo come across my Facebook news feed this morning, I automatically needed to know more... Is it...
WBAY Green Bay
Report: Wisconsin man given 2 days to report to jail used the time to stab his in-laws
MILWAUKEE - A judge running for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court as a tough-on-crime candidate gave a man convicted of attacking his wife two days to report to jail. He’s now charged with attempting to kill his in-laws during that window. WTMJ-TV reports that Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow...
Winter Weather Advisory to Take Effect Overnight in Parts of Wisconsin, Illinois
A winter weather advisory will go into effect at 3 a.m. across a wide swath of Wisconsin, while far northern counties in Illinois could also be impacted by a system that’s churning toward the region. That advisory includes Kenosha County in southeastern Wisconsin, and will run through 6 p.m....
fox32chicago.com
Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham
CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
seehafernews.com
Report: Racine’s So-Called Dating App Predator Had Body In Home
We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Racine Police found a body inside the home that Timothy Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi
December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
