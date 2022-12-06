ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

KOEL 950 AM

Iowa CNHi Strikers Are Getting A Helpful Hand This Holiday Season

It’s been seven months since the workers of Case New Holland Industrial first took to the picket line over labor negations. 430 workers in Burlington and 600 workers in Racine, Wisconsin went on strike back in May over worker benefits. During this time, the union workers have been receiving weekly strike pay, but they are still dealing with a loss in income. Some have even taken up other jobs to supplement that income loss.
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI need your help

Washington Co., Wi – Neighbors across Washington County, Wi are being asked to step up to the plate and help one of their neighbors in need. The Rachel and Josh Hesprich family of Hartford, WI were hit with some difficult news this past November as Rachel was diagnosed with a brain tumor at age 35.
HARTFORD, WI
CBS 58

Shortages in the dental industry remain at critical levels, could lead to longer wait times

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) --- In the Milwaukee area and across Wisconsin, dental providers are challenged with serving patients with less staff than they're used to. "We are at an all-time shortage for dental professionals and it's an amazing field. We need hygienists, we need dental assistants, we need individuals to get excited about this life-changing profession," said Dr. Lisa Teel, perodonist at Meridian Endodontics, Periodontics & Implant Dentistry. Meridian provides specialty level care and is also seeing the impact of worker shortages.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

6 departments respond to house fire in Hartford, WI

December 7, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Six fire departments from the Washington County area have responded to a house fire, 1071 Huron Way, in Hartford, WI. Fire departments on scene include Hartford, Slinger, Neosho, Richfield, St. Lawrence, and Jackson. The call came in around 8 p.m. This...
HARTFORD, WI
fox32chicago.com

Gunman opens fire on man inside car on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO - A man was shot at inside a car in Ravenswood Friday morning. Police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 2100 block of West Montrose Avenue around 5:33 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and an unidentified offender began shooting. The victim declined EMS on the scene...
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired

A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
MCHENRY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

8 arrested after attorney general, federal law enforcement and Lake County sheriff conduct drug and gun investigation

Eight people have been arrested in connection to gang-related drug and gun offenses following a lengthy investigation that occurred in Lake County and the surrounding Chicago area. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests and charges Friday, which he said is the result of an ongoing investigation involving illegal...
LAKE COUNTY, IL
WISN

Fight at fast food restaurant leads to shooting, man injured

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a fight led to a shooting outside a fast-food restaurant near 5th and Layton Thursday around 12:08 p.m. Witnesses on scene told 12 News the fight started inside the Wendy's restaurant and spilled outside. Witnesses said both men pulled guns. 12 News cameras captured...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fox32chicago.com

Man, 65, shot twice in Chatham

CHICAGO - A man was shot early Tuesday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 65-year-old was outside around 5:40 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Maryland Avenue when a gunman approached him and started shooting in his direction, according to police. The man was struck in...
CHICAGO, IL
seehafernews.com

Report: Racine’s So-Called Dating App Predator Had Body In Home

We’re getting a few more answers about the second death investigation tied to Racine’s so-called dating app predator. Racine Police found a body inside the home that Timothy Olson used to share with his mother. The M.E.’s office was at the home on November 8th, and neighbors say...
RACINE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Measurable snowfall in Washington Co., Wi

December 9, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – The Washington County, WI area got hit with a little winter white this Friday morning. Cub reporter Ron Naab submitted a pair of photos from the Allenton, WI area. “We got about 2 to 3 inches of snow,” said Naab.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI

