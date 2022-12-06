Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registered nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Is Searching For 3 Gunmen Shooters Who Shoot on 4 People At Bronx deliAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWayne, NJ
matadornetwork.com
The 32 Most Affordable Michelin Star Restaurants in New York City
As of November 2022, New York City has 72 Michelin-starred restaurants, one of the most highly decorated cities in the country, when it comes to restaurant accolades. While the coveted star can drive the price of a dinner out of the majority of New Yorkers and tourists’ reach (at Masa, the most expensive Michelin star restaurant in New York City, dinner costs nearly $600 per person), nearly half have tasting menus for under $200. There are even a few affordable Michelin star restaurants in New York City where you can enjoy the entire experience for under $100 (including the tip), as long as you are willing to skip wine and cocktails.
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
New French Bistro Steaks Its Claim on 9th Avenue’s “New Restaurant Row”
Say bonjour to a cozy new French bistro – Steak Frites has just soft-launched a slew of high-quality, casual comfort food options on 9th Avenue. The restaurant is a collaboration between longtime Hell’s Kitchen local Stephane Bibeau and noted New York chef Adam Schop, and is the first of several planned projects on what the […] The post New French Bistro Steaks Its Claim on 9th Avenue’s “New Restaurant Row” appeared first on W42ST.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in New York this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, Chick-fil-A, a restaurant chain that is famous for its chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, opened its newest New York location in Huntington Station.
NBC News
NYC puppy rescued after swimming across Hudson River to New Jersey
Bear, a Leonberger Bernese Mountain dog mix, has spent the past week taking in the sights of New York City after getting lost and swimming across the Hudson River —all the way to New Jersey. His owner, Ellen Wolpin, joked in an interview with NBC’s New York affiliate, that...
Close to Home: Old Stone House at Washington Park in Brooklyn
A historic site in Park Slope is dedicated to preserving local and national history as well as teaching visitors how it impacted the neighborhood.
An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC
Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
Herald Community Newspapers
Natalia Suaza is crowned Miss Teen Long Island
She lacked any formal training or previous experience in the pageant circuit, but newcomer Natalia Suaza took the local pageant world by storm after capturing the crown for Miss Teen Long Island 2023 on Nov. 20. The 18-year-old contestant from Valley Stream burst onto the pageant scene at the Madison...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
fox5ny.com
Could the NYC area see snow this weekend?
NEW YORK - Certain weather models are suggesting parts of the New York City area could see up to 2 inches of snow this weekend. The snow will most likely be situated north and west of the city. Some models are suggesting areas such as North Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, and Orange County could see up to 2 inches of snow, while New York City could just see some flurries flying.
Newly Opened Restaurant In Westchester Cited For 'Flavorful, Fresh' Fare
A popular restaurant's newly opened location in Westchester County is already receiving rave reviews. Earlier Report - New Restaurant Celebrates Grand Opening In Westchester CountyShah's Halal Food in White Plains, located at 40 Mamaroneck Ave., which celebrated a grand opening on Tuesd…
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
Eater
Chef Daniel Boulud Is Opening a Massive French Steakhouse and Market in Flatiron
Daniel Boulud has signed on to bring a French steakhouse and market to One Madison Avenue, an office development at 23 E. 22nd Street, between Broadway and Park Avenue South, in Flatiron. Plans include a wood-fired steakhouse with an open kitchen, and a French cafe and market with counter foods, pre-packaged meals, and seasonal ingredients, according to a spokesperson. The businesses, expected to open in the fall of 2024, occupy 16,000 square feet of the building’s ground floor.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
This New York billionaire is giving away millions
Last week I wrote about Julia Koch, the wealthiest woman in New York, and her generosity. However, she is not the only New York billionaire who is very generous with their wealth. Leonard Stern also supports various charities, with one cause in particular that he supports- homelessness.
New York City declared the most expensive city in the world
As New Yorkers, we've always known that living in New York City was expensive compared to other cities worldwide. Many often believed it to be the most expensive in the world. Still, it wasn't until a report released in recent days by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) that declared New York City to, in fact, be the most expensive city on the planet.
Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing
NEW YORK – Two top-prize winning tickets were sold for the December 5 Take 5 evening drawing, according to the New York Lottery. A prize winning ticket worth $18,080 was sold at Wegman’s located at 4960 Transit Road in Depew. In Brooklyn, Willy’s Deli located at 1356 Rockaway Parkway sold a prize winning ticket worth $18,080. To determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket should visit the website nylottery.ny.gov. From a field of one through 39, five numbers are drawn. Drawings The post Two winning tickets sold in Take 5 evening drawing appeared first on Shore News Network.
SUBWAY ASSAULT: Rider, 66, slashed across face on Manhattan 6 train
The victim, 66, was on a southbound 6 train arriving at the 33rd Street station around 3:20 a.m. when a man in his 40s attacked him.
