We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The Barbiecore trend has been hot recently, with the Barbie influence leading to pops of pink appearing in everything from decor to cookware. But that splash of bright and cheerful color does not have to be limited to style choices — it can actually be quite fun when incorporated into sweet treats, too.

5 DAYS AGO