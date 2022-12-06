Disney+ has changed the game for streaming services. Investing a lot of money in high-quality original programming, the service hit over 164 million subscribers, and it continues to grow. With that growth, Disney is looking to shake things up, offering a new tier of the service which is ad supported. It's not actually a money-saving option, however. Disney has raised the price for non-ad supported tiers, and replaced the original low-cost option with this new, ad-supported one. So what is this new ad supported tier, how much does it cost, and what else do you need to know about it?

