Morgantown, WV

So far, WVU's season should be considered a success

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — No matter what metric you want to use, West Virginia’s 7-2 start on the 2022-23 basketball season must be considered a success, and the feeling you get is that as the team moves toward the new year and conference play, it is only going to improve.
Improved offense leading the Mountaineers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — College basketball’s regular season is barely a month old, but the 7-2 Mountaineer men’s team is already showing an offensive efficiency that eluded it last year. West Virginia’s 16-17 squad in 2021-22 was very bad defensively, finishing last in the Big 12 in both...
Don't get physical?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The other night against Navy, just 2 minutes and 36 seconds into play, Bob Huggins was forced to rise out of his stool by the scorer’s table as a foul was whistled on his point guard, Kedrian Johnson. On Friday afternoon, as he...
Bobcats fall to Alderson Broaddus, 78-62 in MEC matchup

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Wesleyan (WVWC) Bobcats men’s basketball team came up short against Alderson Broaddus at home on Wednesday, December 7 with a final score of 78-62. A trio of Bobcats managed to put-up double-digit figures in the loss. Freshman forward D’Vante Rivera, finishing with 17 points, graduate student guard Darius Green, who finished with 13 points and freshman forward Curtis Litton, who finished with 10 points, all racked up double digit scoring in the loss to Alderson Broaddus.
Buckhannon-Upshur swimming travel to Elkins for meet

ELKINS, W.Va. (WV NEWS) – The Buckhannon-Upshur Buccaneers (Bucs) swim team lead by notable seniors Cadence Vincent and Preston Bennett competed at a dual meet against Elkins High School Wednesday, December 7, seeing them complete scores of 63 for the girls and 43 for the boys. The Girls Relay...
Harvard students visit Bridgeport, West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Students from Harvard University recently spent four days in the Bridgeport area to learn about the economic challenges and opportunities unique to West Virginia. The 23 graduate students are part of a special Master in Business Administration program hosted by the Harvard Business School.
No credible threat found at Grafton High School, as hoax sweeps across West Virginia

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton High School (GHS) was one of many schools that received hoax threats Wednesday morning. “We received an email stating that many schools throughout the state, ours included, was part of hoax that cited an active shooter situation without our building,” Principal Lori Shumaker said. “According to reports from higher up in the school systems, an individual or individuals would call either the police department or the local 911 dispatch center and report that they were a teacher in the school, and that there was a shooter present in their classroom.”
Morgantown, West Virginia, passes resolution to reduce greenhouse gas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Morgantown City Council unanimously approved a resolution to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in support of the Paris Climate Agreement at its most recent meeting. The resolution is not the start of a new effort but a renewal of commitment by the city to continue...
Neil Lynn Brake, former Bridgeport councilman, passes away aged 91

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mr. Neil Lynn Brake, 91 years of age of Bridgeport, WV, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV, surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1930, in McWhorter, WV, the son of the late Guilford and...
Preston native named to state DHHR post

CHARLESTON — Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Preston County native Nicholas Stuchell as interim commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Behavioral Health. This appointment is effective immediately and is part of DHHR’s...
Major renovations coming to Morgantown Ice Arena

In Morgantown’s White Park, there are baseball fields, hiking trails, and the Morgantown Ice Arena, which began its life as an outdoor ice rink with a roof. Over 30 years ago, with the help of community groups and grant money, it was turned into an indoor facility, BOPARC Executive Director Melissa Wiles said.
Buckhannon native begins ALS Christmas Angel program

BUCKHANNON— Seth Poling, a Buckhannon native, has started ALS Christmas Angel, which sponsors another West Virginian living with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Poling has been living with ALS since his diagnosis in 2017. Poling wants to help a fellow ALS warrior in need this Christmas season.
