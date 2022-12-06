GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton High School (GHS) was one of many schools that received hoax threats Wednesday morning. “We received an email stating that many schools throughout the state, ours included, was part of hoax that cited an active shooter situation without our building,” Principal Lori Shumaker said. “According to reports from higher up in the school systems, an individual or individuals would call either the police department or the local 911 dispatch center and report that they were a teacher in the school, and that there was a shooter present in their classroom.”

GRAFTON, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO