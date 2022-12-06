5 things to know for Colorado Gives Day

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Tuesday is Colorado Gives Day . It is the opportunity to financially help support nonprofits across the state.

1. What is Colorado Gives Day

Colorado Gives Day is a 24-hour event where Coloradans can donate to over 3,100 organizations. In 2021, the Colorado Gives website said $55 million was raised. Since 2010, more than $362 million has been raised for nonprofits in the state.

2. How do I donate?

On the Colorado Gives Day website , you can click “ donate now ” on the homepage and then choose from the 3,167 organizations. You can add multiple organizations to your cart. You can also make a one-time donation or a monthly donation.

3. What are the causes?

The organizations are separated by the following causes:

4. Sweepstakes

Southwest Airlines is doing a sweepstakes for a round-trip domestic flight for Colorado Gives Day. If you make a donation of $100 or more, you will be automatically entered into an hourly drawing from all donors who gave that hour, Southwest said.

To be eligible, you must be a Colorado resident, over 18 years old and make a $100 or more donation during the 24-hour Colorado Gives Day.

There will a flight winner every hour during the 24-hour period and then one other person who gave during the 24-hour period will win a bonus roundtrip ticket.

5. FOX31/Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 Phone Bank

FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2 are partnering with the Salvation Army to raise money for the FOX31 and Channel 2 Toy Drive .

All money raised will be used to buy new toys to giveaway this Christmas.

There will be virtual phone bank Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 – 8 p.m. to raise money for the toy drive.

If you would like to donate, call 303-860-5560.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.