The Hidden History of Slavery at Christ Church: Nicole Piepenbrink on Her Film ‘HERE LIES DARBY VASSALL’

Massachusetts witness describes disc-shaped object with blue light moving overheadRoger MarshLawrence, MA
Tufts and local community members react to impending Davis Square renovation projectThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
A conversation on reproductive justice and sexual education with Saniya Ghanoui of Our Bodies Ourselves TodayThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Harvard Crimson
Unsung Hero: Will Sutton
He’s spearheaded undergraduate efforts to advocate on behalf of the Harvard employee unions and pushed reforms to dismantle rape culture on campus. Will M. Sutton ’23 wants to be a history teacher. This is not hard to picture. I met him twice for dinner, and both times he came wearing flannels and tough boots, carrying an air of burly wholesomeness and a do-good spirit that reminded me of my own high school history teacher.
Harvard Crimson
Most Changed Since Freshman Year: Yooni Park
She talks about emotional maturity a lot — “I learned gradually and a bit too slowly,” she says with a laugh. Yooni K. Park ’22-’23 does not totally know why she was nominated for this. She hails from Lexington, Massachusetts; it’s not like she went...
The Oldest School in America Is Right Here in Massachusetts
Anything Classic or Historical you will usually find here in the Baystate. We have the oldest bars, oldest restaurants, and even the oldest houses. We do have some rather historic schools as well that are ether torn down, repurposed, vacant, or actually still in use! C.T. Plunkett (Hoosac Valley Elementary) in Adams is a pure example of an historic school.
Harvard Crimson
Fourth Boba Shop, Möge Tee, to Splash into Harvard Square
Boba shop Möge Tee will open in Harvard Square in early 2023 at 54 JFK St. — the same location as Boston Tea Stop, which closed its doors in December 2021. The number of Harvard Square boba shops has multiplied in recent months, with Gong Cha and Tiger Sugar joining Kung Fu Tea this fall. Möge Tee will be the fourth shop to open by Harvard’s campus.
Grand opening set for unique-looking Boston University building
BOSTON – An eye-catching building in Boston is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday.You've likely seen it and questioned the design but it's what's inside that's making history. Some people think the building looks like Jenga blocks, while others say it's a stack of books.Designers said the building is meant to be a 300-foot conversation starter. It will serve as Boston University's new Center for Computing and Data Sciences.Located near the banks of the Charles River, it is the largest carbon neutral building in Boston, and one of the "greenest" buildings in New England.WBZ-TV's David Wade recently got an exclusive...
Where to dine in or order takeout for a joyful Christmas Day feast
When you want to celebrate with loved ones, head to one of these local restaurants. When you think of Christmas, you probably imagine an exchanging of gifts, the sparkling lights of a tree, and a memorable time dining with family and beloved friends. As the holiday draws nearer, perhaps you are wondering what kind of meal would best be enjoyed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Luckily, a number of local Boston restaurants are preparing sumptuous feasts.
Malden cemetery suffers several acts of vandalism, veterans memorial toppled
Crews were hard at work Thursday morning trying to repair damage at a Malden cemetery after several graves were vandalized, including a veterans memorial statue that was toppled. According to Forestdale Cemetery Superintendent Chris Rosa, 10 different crews were on cemetery grounds Thursday cleaning up the multiple acts of vandalism.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Harvard Crimson
Language Learning at Harvard is a Spark to Keep Alight
This staff editorial solely represents the majority view of The Crimson Editorial Board. It is the product of discussions at regular Editorial Board meetings. In order to ensure the impartiality of our journalism, Crimson editors who choose to opine and vote at these meetings are not involved in the reporting of articles on similar topics.
The 5 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Boston If You're LGBTQ+
Each of these Boston neighborhoods brings its unique flair to the city, but they all have a history of allyship and inclusion with the LGBTQ+ community.
Harvard Crimson
Sean Caron Promoted to Vice President for Harvard’s Campus Services
Sean Caron, managing director of Harvard Real Estate, has been named the school's next vice president of Campus Services. By Courtesy of Kris Snibbe / Harvard University. Sean Caron, managing director of Harvard Real Estate, will serve as the new vice president for campus services, the University announced Tuesday. In...
The environmentally friendly ‘Jenga Building’ is done. Here’s what to know.
“We talked about something distinctive. I think we got it.”. The newest addition to Boston University’s campus zigzags skyward, its unusual shape reminiscent of a precarious Jenga tower or — perhaps more fittingly — an off-kilter stack of textbooks. And the 19-story Center for Computing & Data...
An outdoor music venue is opening at Suffolk Downs in 2023
The Stage at Suffolk Downs will welcome up to 8,500 fans to concerts starting next spring. Another large music venue is planning to open its doors in Boston next spring, at a site with a lengthy live music history: Suffolk Downs. Bowery Presents, the company that owns and operates local...
nshoremag.com
10 Holiday Shopping Nights, Strolls, and Markets on the North Shore
The mall and the big box stores are well and good, but if you want to shop for unique gifts while immersed in holiday spirit, you can’t do better than to check out a local holiday market or shopping night. Support small business, nibble a cookie or two, and find just the right present for everyone on your list. Here are 10 events worth a visit.
Child with autism dropped off at wrong bus stop, found wandering East Boston streets
BOSTON — An East Boston mother is demanding answers after she says her 11-year-old daughter was dropped off at the wrong bus stop. Elizabeth Montanez’s daughter Olivia has autism and is an individualized education program, which requires door-to-door bus service. Montanez told Boston 25 News she was left...
WCVB
Owner of Boston bar that inspired 'Cheers' remembers actress Kirstie Alley
BOSTON — Tributes are continuing to pour in for actress Kirstie Alley, who died on Monday after a recent diagnosis of colon cancer. Alley, 71, won an Emmy Award and Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rebecca Howe on "Cheers." That sitcom's setting was inspired by a Boston bar originally known as the Bull & Finch Pub.
Boston Globe
Caroline Ellison, math whiz and Newton native, was bound for success. Then she got into crypto.
At an exclusive party in the Bahamas last spring, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was perched atop a patio railing, mingling with pop star Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom. FTX was one of the hottest cryptocurrency exchanges of the moment, and Bankman-Fried was surrounded by people vying for attention. Across...
Harvard Crimson
Majority of Harvard Kennedy School Affiliates with Disabilities Say the School Lacks Accessibility, Report Finds
A recent report by the HKS Disability Justice Caucus found that 37.5 percent of surveyed Harvard Kennedy School affiliates consider the school somewhat or strongly physically inaccessible to students with disabilities. By Julian J. Giordano. A majority of Harvard Kennedy School affiliates with disabilities said the school is not inclusive...
Boston Firefighter charged with attacking 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON — Suffolk County prosecutors identify a suspect charged with attacking a 68-year-old man in Faneuil Hall as a city of Boston employee. According to investigators, 43-year-old Robert Buckley of Plymouth threw the victim on the ground outside J.J. Donovan’s Tavern early Sunday morning. The Suffolk County District...
The Swellesley Report
Something looks different inside E.A. Davis…
I dropped by E.A. Davis (579 Washington St.), now under ownership by Mahi Gold Outfitters, on its opening day this past weekend during Wellesley Square’s Holiday Stroll. The brightly lit store still features the old-timey E.A. Davis sign out front and the classic cash register inside, but otherwise has a freshly renovated feel all dressed up for the holidays. Clothing hangs from fun rope swings, the wood floors have been refinished, and there is no shortage of colors to choose from despite this no longer being Lilly Pulitzer central.
