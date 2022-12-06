ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WSAW

Gov. Evers, DWD recognizes exemplary veterans employers

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek, last week attended an event in Milwaukee honoring Rockwell Automation and We Energies as part of DWD’s Vets Ready Employer Initiative. “By supporting veterans and their families, these companies are making a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Postal worker shot and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - According to multiple Milwaukee news station affiliates including WDJT-Channel 58, they have confirmed through their local law enforcement officials and USPS that a postal worker was shot and killed in Milwaukee near 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue. The Milwaukee Fire Department states that they were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI

