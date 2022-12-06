ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman involved in deadly drunk driving crash pleads guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Munoz, accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Albuquerque, has accepted a plea deal. Munoz is accused of running a red light, crashing into and killing Jannel Kateswiga in May 2021. According to court documents, Munoz admitted to drinking and officers found bottles of alcohol in her car. Friday, Munoz […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD, FBI search for ‘Ski Bum Bandit’ robbery suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police, along with the FBI, are looking for a bank robber caught on surveillance footage wearing ski goggles. Police say the “Ski Bum Bandit” robbed the First Financial Credit Union around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money. The FBI is […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Postal worker accused of crime spree being held until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gary Jaramillo, a postal worker accused of carjacking will remain behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, Jaramillo approached a woman at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. It claimed he reached for keys and took off when he failed. Police alleged Jaramillo then approached a couple […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The motor unit for Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The crash happened at Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. The pedestrian died at the hospital, according to APD. The intersection is closed during the unit's investigation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Mike Peake asks how to get his gun back in interview with police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In newly releasedbody camera video from New Mexico State Police, investigators spoke with NMSU basketball player Michael Peake while at the hospital, following a shooting that officers call self-defense. In video, Peake is sitting in a hospital bed and is soft-spoken with an agent with NMSP.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

