FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
Authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case.
Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
Woman involved in deadly drunk driving crash pleads guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jennifer Munoz, accused in a fatal drunk driving crash in Albuquerque, has accepted a plea deal. Munoz is accused of running a red light, crashing into and killing Jannel Kateswiga in May 2021. According to court documents, Munoz admitted to drinking and officers found bottles of alcohol in her car. Friday, Munoz […]
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
Albuquerque Police: 5-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a 5-year old girl has been found safe amid an Amber Alert Tuesday morning. New Mexico State Police sent the alert out around 9 a.m. According to news release sent by an APD spokesperson around 9:23 a.m. Tuesday, the girl, Oreyana Clinton, was “safely located on a bus in […]
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office footage: Man argues he didn’t steal enough to be arrested
Fabian Arrey was arrested for taking items from a southwest store last month.
Albuquerque police: 1 dead after crash at Central intersection
A person has died after a crash.
“Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico -- ABC-7 has obtained video showing police interviewing the 17-year-old girl that’s being accused of luring NMSU basketball player Mike Peake to a UNM dorm room the night he was shot, and UNM student Brandon travis was killed. ABC-7 has chosen not to identify the 17-year-old girl or show her face due The post “Nobody was supposed to die:” 17-year-old girl involved in Mike Peake shooting speaks during police interview appeared first on KVIA.
APD, FBI search for ‘Ski Bum Bandit’ robbery suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police, along with the FBI, are looking for a bank robber caught on surveillance footage wearing ski goggles. Police say the “Ski Bum Bandit” robbed the First Financial Credit Union around 9:15 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect displayed a handgun and took an unknown amount of money. The FBI is […]
Aunt of teen who died in police-sparked fire is taking APD to court for records
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Months after a police SWAT operation led to a lethal fire in an Albuquerque home, the aunt of the teenage victim is still seeking answers. She’s now filing a lawsuit against the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) seeking public records tied to the case. 15-year-old Brett Rosenau is suspected to have died of […]
NMSU athletic officials called NMSU police chief while state police was trying to gather evidence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico State athletic officials called the police to tell them the whereabouts of Aggie forward Michael Peake's gun, tablet and phone following a deadly self-defense shooting that occurred last month on the UNM Campus. But, school administrators didn't call the detectives actually investigating the killing....
Loophole gets Albuquerque woman out of city parking tickets. Could more be coming?
One woman has discovered a major loophole in City of Albuquerque parking tickets.
Postal worker accused of crime spree being held until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gary Jaramillo, a postal worker accused of carjacking will remain behind bars until trial. According to a criminal complaint, Jaramillo approached a woman at the Quality Inn and Suites on Menaul and I-25. It claimed he reached for keys and took off when he failed. Police alleged Jaramillo then approached a couple […]
USPS worker accused of attacking couple, stealing their truck in Albuquerque
Documents said the crime happened Monday.
Albuquerque police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The motor unit for Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian. The crash happened at Central Avenue and Wyoming Boulevard. The pedestrian died at the hospital, according to APD. The intersection is closed during the unit's investigation.
Rio Rancho police investigating threat against high school
Students and staff that are on campus are being helped by the police, authorities said.
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
Mike Peake asks how to get his gun back in interview with police
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In newly releasedbody camera video from New Mexico State Police, investigators spoke with NMSU basketball player Michael Peake while at the hospital, following a shooting that officers call self-defense. In video, Peake is sitting in a hospital bed and is soft-spoken with an agent with NMSP.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 9 – 15
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 9 – Mariachi Christmas – Popejoy Hall will host the return of Mariachi Christmas. This event will showcase the sights and sounds of Mexico at Christmas with rich mariachi music accompanying traditional ballet folklórico. Tickets are $25 […]
