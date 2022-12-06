Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
Jonesboro officials stress communication ahead of budget proposal
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Making the most of the city’s money was the theme at the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Council meeting on Friday. On Dec. 9, there was a back-and-forth between Mayor Harold Copenhaver and the council about the city’s 2023 budget. The biggest talking points at...
Kait 8
Donation to help fight human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One group hopes a donation will help with fighting human trafficking in Northeast Arkansas, one dollar at a time. On Friday, Dec. 9, Crimestoppers of Jonesboro presented The Hope Found of NEA with their Crimestoppers of The Year award, along with a $500 check. Hope Found...
Kait 8
Jonesboro restaurant-truck stop getting a facelift
JONESBORO, Ark.(KAIT) – The ever-popular Southern Truck Plaza in Jonesboro will see more than just a name change. According to the business owners, the plaza on Commerce Square will soon become a Pilot Travel Center. A post on the company’s Facebook account said a soft opening is planned for...
Kait 8
Blytheville PD receives unexpected donation for holiday party
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Blytheville Police Department recently received a generous donation. According to BPD, Nucor Steel Arkansas and Nucor Yamato Steel recently presented $2,500 toward the department’s annual banquet. The department said that tax dollars are never used to pay for such events, and the costs...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police to host safety seat check event
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The Jonesboro Police Department wants to make sure your kids are safe in the car. JPD, along with surrounding agencies, will hold a child seat check safety event on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the parking lot of the Arkansas State University baseball field.
Arkansas towns working to recover one year after tornado
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that left numerous fatalities and millions of dollars in damage as it ravaged portions of the south. Several towns in Arkansas are still picking up the pieces from that late-season weather event and we visited two communities still making steps toward recovery. […]
Kait 8
Outgoing Jonesboro council member presented with key to the city
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A Jonesboro city council member some would say was courteous and dedicated was given a big honor. At the city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6, Mayor Harold Copenhaver presented Charles Frierson III with a key to the city for his hard work. Frierson has...
Kait 8
Elementary school using new initiatives to encourage reading
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County elementary school is strengthening its reading game. Cedar Ridge Elementary in Newark has introduced reading initiatives such as “Reading Rockstars,” where gifted and talented students read to kindergarten students, all to motivate kids to pick up books. The initiatives run from...
Kait 8
Police: $12,000+ of wiring stolen from business
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police need your help finding two suspects officers believe were behind an expensive theft. According to an initial incident report, on Thursday, Dec. 8, an officer responded to the S&H Systems on Krueger Drive about the theft that had already occurred. It was said...
Kait 8
Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique reopens
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in need of a little “body indulgence” have a new place to go. Body Indulgence Spa and Boutique celebrated its grand reopening this week at its new location at 2816 Creek Dr. The Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce, which shared the grand reopening...
Kait 8
Reward up to $1,000 in search for missing tracking dog
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 News continues to follow a story we brought you on Dec. 5. Sharp County Search and Rescue’s tracking dog “Radar” went missing last Saturday after a gate was left open. Radar’s Handler, Dave Gruger, explained since his interview with Region...
Kait 8
“Living Library” looks to help students make connections
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Building a connection with community leaders and the youth around Jonesboro was the goal of the “living library” event hosted at Anne Camp Junior High School. The event brought in CEOs and directors from different organizations in town and even political leaders from around...
Kait 8
Crews battling fire at Jonesboro home
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Crews are battling a fire Thursday afternoon in Jonesboro. According to the Jonesboro Police Department, crews responded to the 700 block of Meadowbrook Street just before 12:55 p.m. for a structure fire. The fire is just off West Matthews Avenue near the Story Coffeehouse. Fire crews...
Kait 8
State police investigating death of Greene County inmate
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Paragould man who was convicted of trafficking narcotics in November has died. According to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks, 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price had died in the hospital. Price was found guilty by a jury on Thursday, Nov. 17, and was sentenced to 10...
Kait 8
Man distributes thousands of toys during parades
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Lights were shining bright in Trumann Friday night for the annual Christmas parade. Over 100 floats and cars drove down Arkansas 463, and even more, people lined up to catch the candy. There was one float in particular that had more surprises than candy. “We put...
Kait 8
Next steps to disaffiliate after denial
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The First United Methodist Church of Jonesboro is working through a new process after disaffiliation was denied in November. This is the first time we are hearing from the pastor of the church, John Miles, since disaffiliation was denied. He said it was devastating when the...
Kait 8
No injuries in crash with entrapment
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police and medical crews responded to a scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Friday evening. Dispatch said the crash happened before 7 p.m., Dec. 9 in front of the McDonalds on Caraway Road. They explained three SUVs were involved and entrapment was involved. However,...
Kait 8
Sheriff’s Office using grant money to upgrade camera system
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is looking to improve its body and vehicle camera system. The new equipment comes as the state awarded $7 million worth of grants to area law enforcement agencies. The sheriff’s office was awarded $100,000 as part of the grants from...
Kait 8
Brookland police release statement on disturbance at restaurant
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Circling on social media. A post made by an employee at the Sonic location in Brookland caught the eyes of Brookland police. The post stated that once students are dismissed from school, they go to Sonic to wait for their parents, but while they wait, the post claims the kids cause major disruptions.
Kait 8
Police investigate $100K of tires stolen
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police need your help in finding the person responsible for stealing $100,000 of items from a tire store. A Jonesboro police report said the theft happened at Plaza Tire Service, 1404 South Caraway Road, between Oct. 1 and Dec. 6. It said several tires of...
Comments / 1