Piers Morgan questions validity of Elton John’s post announcing he has quit Twitter
Piers Morgan has questioned Elton John‘s post that announced he was quitting Twitter.The broadcaster responded to the musician’s decision to leave the social media site following the takeover of Elon Musk in October.Explaining his reasoning, the “Rocketman” singer wrote on Friday (9 December): “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.“I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.”In response, Morgan questioned whether John had even sent the...
Forty Years After ‘Tron,’ Storytellers Are Moving onto the Metaverse
“To create engagement, you have to have a story. In the metaverse, the creators will create the community, and the stories they tell will create the community, just like at the beginning of time. The king’s storyteller kept people engaged, Shakespeare kept people engaged,” said American film producer Donald Kushner, whose 1982 film “Tron” is considered to be cinema’s first-ever portrayal of the metaverse. Kushner, who is also the president and founder at Junction Films and manager at Gumbotron, spoke to industry players this week at the Red Sea 360°, the Red Sea Film Festival’s industry talks program, about storytelling in...
‘You don’t get over it’: psychologists on Prince Harry’s childhood grief
Harry opening up on Netflix show about losing his mother could help others experiencing the early loss of a parent, say experts
WTVM
Octavia Spencer honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
(CNN) - Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday for her years of work in Hollywood. Spencer was joined by Will Ferrell, her co-star in Apple TV+ Christmas movie “Spirited,” and Allison Janey, her longtime friend and co-star in “The Help.”
