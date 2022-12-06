Read full article on original website
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
jerseydigs.com
Angelo Seafood Market Coming to Hoboken’s Washington Street
A void in the Hoboken fresh food scene is slated to be filled next year with the impending arrival of a proper seafood market from familiar faces. A business called Angelo Seafood Market recently put signage up in the windows at 626 Washington Street. The endeavor comes from the ownership behind Stingray Lounge, a raw bar and cocktail spot near Washington Street’s northern end that burst on the scene in 2014 while garnering stellar Yelp! reviews ever since.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, December 9, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken will open its newest New Jersey location in Wayne.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City to Build New One Acre Park Downtown
A swath of underutilized land next to Downtown Jersey City’s government hub will be activated into new open space over the coming year in hopes of sparking new special events. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and the newly created Department of Infrastructure have announced the impending creation of a...
jerseydigs.com
Proposal for Broadway Flats Moves Forward in Jersey City
A large parking lot across the street from a shuttered Jersey City landmark could soon be home to a modern residential complex if officials greenlight a plan aiming to revitalize a corner of the Marion neighborhood. Jersey City’s zoning board will be hearing a proposal for 135-143 Broadway later this...
Tasting Table
The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food
With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
therealdeal.com
Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent
Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
hobokengirl.com
Daybase’s Hoboken Location Announces Closure — What We Know
The Hoboken co-working space Daybase, which quickly became a go-to among locals working from home in the area, has announced its abrupt closure as of Friday, December 9th. Located at 1450 Washington Street in Hoboken, Daybase had opened with much excitement from the local community. Its other outposts remain open.
This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game
Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
Jersey City, Newark make Wallet Hub’s list of ‘Most Fun Cities in America’
Congratulations, New Jersey! Two cities in the Garden State have made Wallet Hub’s “Most Fun Cities in America” list.
Say it isn’t so! Best ice cream shop in NJ closing after 88 years
It was a golden age in NYC when Bischoff’s ice cream first opened its doors. It was the late 1800s when things were fancy schmancy and people got dressed up to go out for ice cream. When you walked into an ice cream place back then it was all...
8 amazing pop-up Christmas bars in NJ you need to visit
Just because the weather is turning bitter doesn’t mean we stop going out to enjoy a drink or two (or four) with some friends especially now during the holidays. And if a bar or restaurant decorates for the holidays, it makes it that much more special and gets us into the season.
A Wildly Popular Korean BBQ Chain Is Opening Soon In Hazlet, NJ
Get ready to chow down because there's a new Korean BBQ opening up in Hazlet that looks delicious!. I'll be honest, I've never had Korean BBQ before, but I've heard nothing but good things. A while back, some of the best wings in New Jersey were voted on, and surprise...
Dry cleaners failed to remediate polluted property in N.J. town, lawsuit says
New Jersey officials have sued a dry-cleaning business in Bergen County, claiming a hazardous chemical used as a degreaser and scouring solvent has posed a health hazard to nearby residents for many years. Current and former owners of the business, located at 46 Grove St. in Elmwood Park, have been...
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
jerseydigs.com
Hoboken Takes a Big Step to Acquire Union Dry Dock for New Park
A significant step has been taken to transform five acres of undeveloped land along the Hudson River waterfront into greenspace after officials in Hoboken have moved to condemn the property. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced yesterday that the city has filed a condemnation action to officially acquire the Union Dry...
pix11.com
Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times the storm
Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area over the weekend, so keep the warm clothes at the ready and an eye on PIX11 News' weather forecast. Snow could hit New York, New Jersey soon; PIX11 times …. Snow could blow into the New York and New...
naturallycurly.com
Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City
Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
Making your water bill easier to swallow? Jersey City customers will start paying monthly in January
The “long-haul” effects of COVID-19 aren’t just physical. With the number of Jersey City water customers falling behind on their payments nearly doubling, the city’s Municipality Utilities Authority (MUA) and Veolia are transitioning residents’ water bills from quarterly to monthly billing — a move officials say will help property owners pay down their debt.
NY1
Evening Briefing: NYC issues mask advisory amid spike in respiratory illnesses; Manhattan prepares for SantaCon's return
Good evening, New York City. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know about for tonight and tomorrow, as well as your weather outlook. Your Weather Planner. Skies are clear tonight and temperatures are tumbling. The low will drop to near the...
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
