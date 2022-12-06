ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jerseydigs.com

Angelo Seafood Market Coming to Hoboken’s Washington Street

A void in the Hoboken fresh food scene is slated to be filled next year with the impending arrival of a proper seafood market from familiar faces. A business called Angelo Seafood Market recently put signage up in the windows at 626 Washington Street. The endeavor comes from the ownership behind Stingray Lounge, a raw bar and cocktail spot near Washington Street’s northern end that burst on the scene in 2014 while garnering stellar Yelp! reviews ever since.
HOBOKEN, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Jersey City to Build New One Acre Park Downtown

A swath of underutilized land next to Downtown Jersey City’s government hub will be activated into new open space over the coming year in hopes of sparking new special events. Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop and the newly created Department of Infrastructure have announced the impending creation of a...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Proposal for Broadway Flats Moves Forward in Jersey City

A large parking lot across the street from a shuttered Jersey City landmark could soon be home to a modern residential complex if officials greenlight a plan aiming to revitalize a corner of the Marion neighborhood. Jersey City’s zoning board will be hearing a proposal for 135-143 Broadway later this...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Tasting Table

The NYC Restaurant Ina Garten Recommends For Elegant French Food

With over 26,000 restaurants in New York City (according to World Cities Culture Forum), finding a place to satisfy your craving for French food shouldn't be too difficult. Though if you're looking for something extra special, fans of The Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten, will be happy to learn there is one restaurant in the city she has repeatedly given her enthusiastic seal of approval. As noted by Guest of a Guest, Garten posted about La Mercerie twice on Instagram within the span of a month in 2018, both times singing the praises of chef Marie-Aude Rose's smoked salmon and blinis lunch dish, calling it "like going to Paris without the airfare."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Jersey City has metro area’s fastest rising rent

Jersey City tenants are feeling more whiplash than any others in the New York metro area, while landlords are reaping the benefits of the surging market. New Jersey’s second largest city had the area’s fastest growing rents year-over-year through last month, according to a Zumper report of active listings.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Daybase’s Hoboken Location Announces Closure — What We Know

The Hoboken co-working space Daybase, which quickly became a go-to among locals working from home in the area, has announced its abrupt closure as of Friday, December 9th. Located at 1450 Washington Street in Hoboken, Daybase had opened with much excitement from the local community. Its other outposts remain open.
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.5 PST

This New Jersey Winter Village Is Changing The Game

Newark, New Jersey is getting really festive this holiday season!. I was just at a Devil’s game and while I was going up the escalators to my seat, I looked out the window and saw a huge ice rink with the craziest contraptions floating on it! I couldn’t tell exactly what was happening from far away, but then I was scrolling on Instagram later on and saw this!
NEWARK, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Hoboken Takes a Big Step to Acquire Union Dry Dock for New Park

A significant step has been taken to transform five acres of undeveloped land along the Hudson River waterfront into greenspace after officials in Hoboken have moved to condemn the property. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla announced yesterday that the city has filed a condemnation action to officially acquire the Union Dry...
HOBOKEN, NJ
naturallycurly.com

Ouidad Unveils a New Flagship Curl Salon in New York City

Ouidad has been the reigning authority in curly hair care for the past 30 years for their signature approach to curl care and they have just opened a new flagship location in Flatiron, New York City. Curlies can get excited for a destination that will be modern, sleek, and designed to accommodate growing clientele with a range of educational offerings for professional stylists looking to hone their skills in curl education.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Making your water bill easier to swallow? Jersey City customers will start paying monthly in January

The “long-haul” effects of COVID-19 aren’t just physical. With the number of Jersey City water customers falling behind on their payments nearly doubling, the city’s Municipality Utilities Authority (MUA) and Veolia are transitioning residents’ water bills from quarterly to monthly billing — a move officials say will help property owners pay down their debt.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy