Ring in the holidays with Choral Artists of Sarasota's 'Peace on Earth'

Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 44th season, entitled “United in Song,” continues with “Peace on Earth,” on Dec. 11 at Church of the Redeemer in Sarasota.

The Choral Artists singers, conducted by Artistic Director Joseph Holt, will sing traditional holiday carols resounding with themes of peace that are interspersed with “In Terra Pax,” a work of childlike serenity that is both intimate and universal by celebrated British composer Gerald Finzi.

Soloists include Danielle Talamantes, soprano; Kerry Wilkerson, baritone; Susan Versage, piano; and Dr. Ann Stephenson-Moe, organ. Kevin Trapasso, associate conductor, will also conduct some of the selections.

“The music of the holiday season is nurturing and soothing and some of the most familiar and recognizable tunes bathe us in a cradle of comfort,” says Holt. “Selecting peace as a central motive for this concert has provided inspiration to program some of our most cherished carols alongside newer songs with a similar message.”

The program includes “In Terra Pax” by Gerald Finzi. “This piece, one of the most beloved settings of the Christmas scene from the 20th century, is the cornerstone of this performance,” says Holt. He adds that Finzi incorporates the poetry of Robert Bridges with passages from St. Luke’s version of the Christmas story, creating a work that is sublime and dramatic and features baritone and soprano soloists. “Using musical quotes from ‘The First Noel,’ Finzi weaves a musical thread that is mystical, spiritual and splendidly glorious in scope,” says Holt. The two guest soloists for this work are Danielle Talamantes and Kerry Wilkerson, who have appeared on past programs with Choral Artists.

Other familiar classics of the season, including “O Holy Night,” “Hark! the Herald Angels Sing,” “Silent Night” and “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” are featured throughout the concert in creative arrangements, underscoring the overall message of peace for all during this season.