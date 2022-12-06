Read full article on original website
Related
Engadget
Amazon Games will bring Bandai Namco’s ‘Blue Protocol’ to the west
At the Game Awards, Amazon Games announced it will be publishing Bandai Namco’s forthcoming free-to-play online RPG, Blue Protocol in the west. A new teaser trailer offer views of the game's beautiful cel-shaded world, multiple character classes and weapons. It's an action RPG, with the ability to play both solo and cooperatively. You’ll apparently be able to participate in raids with up to 30 other players.
Engadget
FromSoftware's next game is 'Armored Core VI', arriving in 2023
Although The Game Awards didn't bring news of a major Elden Ring expansion, there was another juicy announcement for FromSoftware fans. The revered studio is bringing back the Armored Core series after a decade of dormancy. Best of all, you won't have to wait too long to get your hands on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. It's coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam in 2023.
Engadget
'Final Fantasy XVI' arrives on PlayStation 5 June 22nd
The next Final Fantasy game has a more tangible release date. Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy XVI will come to PS5 on June 22nd, 2023. You'll have to be patient if you plan to play the action RPG on anything else — the company warns that the game won't come to other platforms until December 31st.
Engadget
Square Enix's 'Forspoken' demo is now available on PlayStation Network
You can now play Square Enix's action RPG Forspoken after several launch delays — as a demo, that is. The developer and publisher has released a demo for the PS5 game on the PlayStation Store at this years Game Awards, where it also announced that Final Fantasy XVI will be available for Sony's current-gen console on June 22nd, 2023.
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Engadget
All 'League of Legends' and 'Valorant' characters will be free on Game Pass starting next week
In June’s Xbox showcase, Riot Games teased that the company’s biggest titles were heading to Xbox Game Pass — and now we know when. Ahead of tonight’s Game Awards, Riot has announced that League of Legends, Valorant, Legends of Runeterra and other titles (with bonuses) will arrive on Monday, December 12th.
Engadget
'Death Stranding 2' is Hideo Kojima's next game
Hideo Kojima's next project is Death Stranding 2. The reveal trailer for the sequel shows Fragile, played by Léa Seydoux, and Sam, played by Norman Reedus, in a world still infested with lethal BTs. There's no word on a release date, but according to the trailer's YouTube description, it's heading to PlayStation 5.
Engadget
'Dead Cells' is getting Castlevania crossover DLC in early 2023
Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire are getting a chance to pay tribute to Castlevania, the series that inspired their game, with the roguelike's next DLC. Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania is said to be the game's biggest expansion to date, and it will be available on the PC and console versions in early 2023.
Engadget
'Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon' drops March 2023
It will only be available for the Nintendo Switch. Save on Samsung for the holidays. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon has premiered at The Game Awards, where a trailer also debuted for the franchise's upcoming spinoff. Like its name implies, Bayonetta Origins tells the story of Bayonetta when she was Cereza and has only just summoned her first demon Cheshire. The trailer gives us a glimpse at the story and about how Cereza explores a forest despite her mother's warnings. It also shows the game's storybook elements, as well as some bits of gameplay with and without Cheshire.
Engadget
'Street Fighter 6' lands June 2nd, 2023
You'll have to wait a while longer to give Street Fighter 6 a spin. Capcom revealed at The Game Awards that its modernized brawler will be available June 2nd, 2023 for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam). Pre-orders are available now. The new title includes favorite series...
Engadget
'Diablo IV' arrives June 6th, 2023
The long-expected sequel is almost here. After more than a decade, the next desktop Diablo game is close at hand. Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo IV will be available on June 6th, 2023. That's not completely surprising when the public beta is due early next year, but it's worth noting if you've been looking forward to the click-fest action RPG for years.
Engadget
Epic Games rolls out limited accounts to protect young 'Fortnite' and 'Fall Guys' players
Is a new type of account for younger players that will require parental consent before they can do things like make purchases from in-game store with real money or use voice chat. Epic says these so-called "cabined accounts" will provide a "tailored experience that is safe and inclusive for younger players using the store or launcher."
Engadget
'Hellboy: Web of Wyrd' is a stylish brawler that takes its cues from the comic
One of the least expected announcements at The Game Award creator Mike Mignola and Dark Horse helped pen the story, and the cel-shaded look is more than a little reminiscent of what you saw on paper. b of Wyrd, a roguelite (read: purposefully brutal and repetitive) brawler that revolves around everyone's favorite half-demon. You play Hellboy as he takes on a series of seemingly disconnected adventures that are ultimately linked to the mysterious Butterfly House — with plenty of difficult one-on-one fights, of course.
Engadget
'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' is a direct sequel to 'Fallen Order' arriving March 17th
The Game Awards is often full of surprise announcements and reveals but one thing we knew going into this year's ceremony is that it would provide a first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay. The game takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fittingly, the trailer shows an older and more rugged Cal Kestis, who's now a Jedi Knight.
Engadget
PS5 hit 'Returnal' is coming to PC early 2023
You won't need to pick up a PlayStation 5 to understand the fuss over Returnal. Housemarque has announced that a PC version of the sci-fi roguelite will be available in early 2023. There aren't many details of what's new at this stage, but it's safe to presume there will be plenty of visual splendor like in the PS5 release.
Engadget
Idris Elba is coming to 'Cyberpunk 2077' in 2023
The first major bit of DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 — unless you count a buttload of patches — is due out in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S. Phantom Liberty is a spy thriller, and it introduces a new character, FIA agent Solomon Reed, who's played by Idris Elba. The DLC also includes new missions and a new district in Night City, all of it culminating in "an impossible mission of espionage and survival," according to developer CD Projekt Red.
Engadget
Watch The Game Awards here at 7:30PM ET
Get ready for two and a half hours of game trailers, announcements, gameplay and maybe even a few award acceptance speeches. The ninth edition of is upon us. We'll be covering all the big news from tonight's event, which you can also watch live below starting at 7:30PM ET. Vying...
Engadget
Rocksteady's Suicide Squad game (hopefully) arrives May 26th, 2023
Cables Direct Online 20 FT High Speed HDMI Cable w Amazon.com. Rocksteady's long-in-the-making Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game finally has a firm release date. The studio has revealed that its villains-doing-good title will be available on May 26th, 2023. And, as the trailer below shows, it will be memorable for more than just gameplay. This is the curtain call for one of voice acting's best-known stars.
Engadget
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord' trailer shows off co-op VR gameplay
The Ghostbusters virtual reality game teased earlier this year now has a full trailer. Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord comes to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023. The trailer shows four Quest 2 users donning their headsets to battle dark forces descending on San Francisco. The in-engine (pre-alpha) footage follows the players using an arsenal of PKE Meters, Proton Packs and traps to hunt down and ensnare a slippery phantom. Just as the players close their trap and breathe a sigh of relief, a gigantic, skull-faced specter we can only assume is the titular Ghost Lord emerges over the rooftop. It’s exactly the gameplay you’d expect from ghost-busting in VR.
Engadget
‘Diablo IV’ hands-on: This feels worryingly good
About three hours into my preview of Diablo IV, I stumble upon the body of a dead priest. The discovery adds a quest to my journal to visit nearby Margrave. A short while later, I find a small village worn down by constant snowfall and all the monsters and bandits that lurk outside its palisade walls. Despite the town’s desperate state, there are signs of warmth and humanity everywhere.
Comments / 0