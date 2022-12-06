Ohio State football vs. Michigan national championship game odds are already up. Who is favored?

Read full article on original website
Kirk Herbstreit Has 2 Words To Describe Georgia vs. Ohio State
No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State will meet in a clash of the college football titans in this year's Peach Bowl. The undefeated Bulldogs have rolled over their competition so far in their title-defending season, and they'll look to continue that trend over the Buckeyes on New Year's Eve.
Malik Hartford National Signing Day 2023 player profile: Ohio State football recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is expected to sign four-star safety Malik Hartford during the early signing period for the 2023 recruiting class, which lasts from Dec. 21-23. Learn more about this member of the Buckeyes’ recruiting class with this profile. Malik Hartford. School: Lakota West...
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud shows what he knows about Georgia
NEW YORK — In just over three weeks, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes will face off for a spot in January’s national championship game. While Ohio State’s CJ Stroud still has plenty of time to prepare for the Dec. 31 showdown in Atlanta, the Heisman Trophy candidate offered his early insight on the Buckeyes’ next opponent.
C.J. Stroud’s unfinished Ohio State football legacy and our Heisman Trophy voting: Buckeye Talk Podcast
COLUMBUS, Ohio — C.J. Stroud appeared to be writing the final chapter of his Ohio State football legacy when he took the microphone after his second loss to Michigan. One week later, it became clear that a significant portion of his Buckeye story may not yet be on the page. Stroud took a small detour from Peach Bowl preparations to attend the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York this weekend. He became a two-time finalist and will officially be the first OSU star recognized on that stage twice since Archie Griffin’s back-to-back wins in 1974-75.
Michigan, Ohio State Make CFP History
For this first time since its inception in 2014, the College Football Playoff will include two teams from the Big Ten Conference - No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. For No. 2 Michigan, it's been a dominant 2022 campaign. Not only did the Wolverines destroy the Buckeyes in Columbus by 22 points, they also defeated Purdue in convincing fashion to capture their second consecutive Big Ten Championship. The result was a 13-0 record and a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second-straight season, where they'll now face No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer
Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. Ohio State Prediction: College Football Playoff Semifinal
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. Ohio State prediction for the December 31 matchup in the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs captured the SEC championship with a 50-30 win over LSU,...
What Matayo Uiagalelei’s top 3 means to Ohio State football: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Matayo Uiagalelei has become part of what’s being called the big three in terms of Ohio State football targets left on the board for the 2023 class. The Buckeyes are in the running for three five-star edge rushers in the class, with each expected to make a decision between now and signing day. They only need one of them to sign for this to be another successful cycle on the defensive line, but would surely take more if that ever became a reality.
Blake Corum’s Heisman Trophy result is laughable
Heading into the 2022 season, most believed that Blake Corum would be a big weapon for the Michigan Football team. But very few, if any, would have guessed that he would be one of the Heisman Trophy frontrunners by the time November rolled around. But that is exactly what Corum was, and he almost certainly would have been a finalist had he not gotten injured in Wolverines second-to-last regular season game. In fact, many believe Corum still should have been a finalist. Well, we now know exactly where Corum finished in the Heisman voting.
Two Ohio State football stars move closer to consensus All-America status after FWAA list
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football is one step closer to the latest in a string of consensus All-America offensive linemen, and the first receiver to be so honored in 27 years. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Paris Johnson Jr. were both announced Friday as first team All-Americans by the...
Gene Smith asks Ohio State fans to donate more NIL money as Buckeyes face possible recruiting gap
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State touted its nation-leading name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for athletes in the early months of that new frontier in college sports. Less than a year later, however, the athletic department is concerned about where it stands relative to other major programs. The main issue are the collectives — typically non-profit entities run by boosters or prominent donors that bring in funds to distribute to athletes. As collectives grew in popularity, money flowed into some at a rate that those affiliated with OSU have not been able to match.
Michigan Freshman Shines In First Start
Michigan may have its point guard. Freshman Dug McDaniel got his first start last night against Minnesota on the road and looked like a guy who won't be giving the job back until he's done at U-M. Obviously it's unfortunate how it came about, with Princeton transfer and former starter...
Jermaine Mathews says he’s ‘100% locked in’ on Ohio State commitment despite recent rumors: Buckeyes Recruiting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Jermaine Mathews was once the feel-good story of Ohio State football’s 2023 recruiting class, but lately, he’s been the most recent commit to be at the center of a potential flip. The nation’s No. 135 player and No. 15 cornerback has heard all the rumors...
Ohio State football’s Omari Abor loses black stripe
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- It may have taken him a little longer than he anticipated, but Omari Abor can now call himself an “official” Ohio State football player after losing the black stripe from his helmet. Abor was one of the last players to join the Buckeyes’ 2022 recruiting...
Ohio State Football rumor: OSU could lose RB to transfer portal
It’s transfer portal season. Now that the season is over for the majority of college football programs, save for the bowl games and the four teams competing for a national title, players are entering the transfer portal. The Ohio State football team has already had two players do just that.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Athletic Director's Message
NIL has altered the college football landscape in a big way. On Thursday, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith released a statement welcoming "your help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape." The statement included links to donation pages for three NIL collectives. The football...
Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake
On Thursday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Rutgers Scarlet Knights thanks to a buzzer-beating three-point shot from Ohio State guard Tanner Holden. It was an absolutely incredible play in a huge moment, but it caused quite a bit of controversy because it appears the shot shouldn’t have counted. And a day later, the Read more... The post Referees admit massive game-deciding mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Photos: Michigan Stadium scoreboard improvement project underway
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Stadium is getting new scoreboards ahead of the 2023 season, and it didn't take long after the 2022 home schedule ended for construction to begin on the upgrades. Large portions of the north end zone video board have already been removed. On Wednesday, crews...
Toledo women's basketball upsets No. 14 Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The University of Toledo women's basketball team picked up a huge non-conference win against No. 14 Michigan on Thursday. The Rockets beat the undefeated Wolverines 71-68, with a game-winning basket from Rossford graduate Sammi Mikonowicz with 13 seconds remaining in the game. She finished the game with 11 points.
4 Great Burger Places in Michigan
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Michigan and your favorite comfort food is a nice burger then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Michigan that are well-known for their service and food.
