ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Pete Ricketts to seek Nebraska U.S. Senate position after Sasse resignation

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QVEX_0jZBX65E00

On Tuesday morning, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts officially announced, via email, his intention to seek the appointment to serve as the state's next U.S. Senator.

He would replace current senator Ben Sasse who will resign from the position Jan. 8 to take the job as University of Florida President.

Ricketts said in the news release that he will submit an application alongside all other applicants in the process Governor-elect Jim Pillen has planned to fill the Senate vacancy.

“This decision is the result of many hours of prayer and family discussions,” said Governor Ricketts in his statement. “For me, it came down to a single question: How can I best serve the people of Nebraska and advance our conservative values? In Congress, we’re in a fight for the future of our nation, and it’s a fight we have to win. We must cut taxes, strengthen public safety and our national security, and protect our most sacred freedoms.”

“Over the last eight years, we’ve shown the world the real impact conservative leadership can have,” Ricketts continued. “I want to continue delivering results for our state, fighting to reduce taxes, grow our economy, defend our liberties, and run government more like a business. I’ll never stop working to get the job done, and that’s why I’m asking for Governor-elect Pillen’s consideration.”

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 6

Eagle 2
3d ago

Could we just announce that if you think you want to be the Senator and your name is not Ricketts, save yourselves the time and effort? Ricketts and his family bought the governorship for Pillen. I’m sure he’ll return the favor. I’m sure Ricketts application will only have one line. “You remember who made you governor, right?

Reply
3
Related
Nebraska Examiner

Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count

LINCOLN — Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen, who is facing a legal challenge over a recount in a tight Lincoln legislative race, has scheduled a press conference Monday to discuss the 2022 general election and results of an audit of the accuracy of the ballot count. Cindi Allen, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of […] The post Amid lawsuit over recount, Nebraska secretary of state to discuss accuracy of vote count appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Loser in Nebraska's 26th district legislative race files recount lawsuit

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — The candidate who lost Nebraska's 26th district legislative race has filed a court action ordering a recount in the race be done by hand. Russ Barger filed the suit in Lancaster County district court Tuesday after Secretary of State Bob Evnen denied his request to count the ballots by hand.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Nebraska Governor's Mansion will remain unoccupied for another 4 years

Jim Pillen will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident. Nebraska's governor-elect recently announced that Columbus would remain his primary residence for his first term, which begins in January. He cited family as the main reason — his youngest son Izic is still in high school, and Pillen has several grandchildren who live nearby.
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Nebraska Legal Action Fund created to fight defamation for Nebraskans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A new legal action fund in Lincoln is raising dollars to fight defamation. Lincoln state lawmaker Adam Morfeld is leading the charge, in what’s called a movement to stop the spread of misinformation. Morfeld said it’s aimed at being a resource to fight extremism against...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Self proclaimed polygamist prophet accused of trafficking minors out of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New court documents are tying a polygamist cult leader, Samuel R. Bateman, to trafficking and child abuse that occurred in Lincoln. An arrest affidavit for three women associated with Bateman, 46, accuses him of moving minors across state lines to engage in illegal sexual conduct between May 2020 and November 2021 in Arizona, Utah, Nevada and Nebraska.
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

People Are Leaving Nebraska in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa

Editor’s note: This article was updated to include a second court filing from Iowa. LINCOLN — Three more financial institutions, including two from Iowa, have now joined the more than 20 Nebraska banks, savings and loans and credit unions seeking repayment of loans from a Lincoln businessman found deceased a month ago. In a court […] The post Pursuit for funds from deceased Lincoln businessman expands to Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy