Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
BBC
Hospital fined after heart patient dies in scan result mix-up
A hospital was fined £60,000 after a heart patient died following a mix-up over scan results. Luke Allard, 28, who had a heart disorder, was sent home after a doctor at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn read an old CT scan. The mistake was discovered two...
BBC
Nurses bitten and screens smashed - life in A&E
Busy, noisy, highly stressful - and sometimes violent. This is the reality of A&E as the NHS gears up for what will be an incredibly difficult winter. That much is clear from the experience of staff and patients at Royal Berkshire Hospital's emergency department. Like all units, it is struggling...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
Passengers’ rights explained as snow closes Manchester airport
Tens of thousands of airline passengers have had their travel plans wrecked by the closure of Manchester airport this morning due to the wintry weather. Both runways at the airport – which is the third busiest in the UK – were closed, and dozens of flights were diverted or cancelled.The airport reopened shortly before 12 noon.Disruption is expected for the rest of the day, with many passengers uncertain about when they might reach their destinations.What is the airport saying?“Due to heavy snow fall, we have temporary closed both runways. Health and safety will always be our top priority and operations...
BBC
Madhya Pradesh: India boy, 8, dies after being trapped in well
An eight-year-old boy who was trapped in a well in India for more than three days has died. Tanmay Sahu fell into the borewell in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh while playing with friends on Tuesday evening. A rescue operation was launched to free him, with officials saying...
BBC
‘Doctors fitted a contraceptive coil without my consent’
Thousands of women in Greenland, including some as young as 12, had a contraceptive device implanted in their womb - often without consent - as part of a Danish campaign to control Greenland's growing Inuit population in the 60s and 70s. The Danish government has announced an independent investigation into...
BBC
Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash
A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash. Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday. The baby, travelling in...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
BBC
One killed in explosion at flats in Jersey
One person has died after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey. About 12 people are missing and two are being treated in hospital after the explosion on Pier Road in St Helier just before 04:00 GMT. Searches are under way and Chief of Police Robin Smith said...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Devon car park killer admits manslaughter
A man with paranoid schizophrenia who killed a stranger in a random knife attack has admitted manslaughter. Kevin Gale, 54, was sentenced in January 2019 to be detained indefinitely in a secure hospital. He was deemed unfit to plead at the time, but was returned to Exeter Crown Court after...
BBC
Zef Eisenberg: Racer's high-speed crash 'not survivable' inquest told
A fitness firm founder who was killed attempting a land speed record had taken one hand off the wheel to deploy a parachute, an inquest has heard. Millionaire Zef Eisenberg died during the attempt in a Porsche 911 Turbo at Elvington Airfield, near York, in 2020. He may have also...
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
Comments / 0