Rochester, NY

lejune kennedy
3d ago

This is what always happen when these offenders are let out of jail. He should've been locked up for attempted murder of the 3yr old and still in prison. The city/state should be held accountable for allowing these multiple time offenders to continue their 🐂💩 in this city and state. They always do something else when they're let out. The state should have a logo that reads "OFFENDER RELEASED TO FINISH WHAT THEY STARTED or DIDN'T HAVE A CHANCE TO DO" This makes no sense at all NY State!! 😡🤬

13
Wayne Forella
3d ago

are you saying he was a three-time loser before The Killing?!?! that's insane. it is totally absurd.

11
 

WHEC TV-10

NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
WEBSTER, NY
13 WHAM

Judge faces men accused of plotting her murder

Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Family Court Judge Stacey Romeo took the stand against the two cousins accused of plotting her murder. Dimitri and Joenathan Cash are no strangers to the law, both are currently serving time for the kidnapping of Dimitri Cash's two children from a foster home in Greece.
GREECE, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
ROCHESTER, NY
localsyr.com

Pulaski man charged with attempted rape of toddler

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old James Gleason of Pulaski on Wednesday, December 7. Gleason was arrested for Attempted Rape in the first degree, Sexual Abuse in the first degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. These charges come from an investigation...
PULASKI, NY
iheart.com

Henrietta Man Accused of Threatening Co-Workers With Ghost Gun

A Henrietta man is facing charges he threatened his co-workers with a loaded "ghost" gun. The sheriff's office says it happened early Monday morning at the CooperVision location in Scottsville. Management reported 24-year-old Dinesh Subedi was behaving erratically and was asked to leave. He allegedly waited in the parking lot...
HENRIETTA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Police: Woman arrested for 5 Rochester robberies, attempted robbery, in 1 week

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local woman is facing nine charges for six instances of robbery and attempted robbery in Rochester over the past week, officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) said. The suspect allegedly robbed the following three locations before being arrested:. Broth Restaurant inside Sibley Square...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions

Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigate after triangular spikes found on Webster roads

WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster Police say they’re investigating tire puncture spikes left on Webster roads. These triangular spikes were found in the area of Five Mile Line Road. Webster Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 and ask to speak to an officer.
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Second man convicted of killing Rochester man in his garage

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Paris Washington was found shot to death in his garage on a Friday afternoon two years ago on Bardin Street. More than two years later, the second man charged in his murder was convicted. A Monroe County jury found Randall Scott, 32, guilty of second-degree murder...
ROCHESTER, NY
NewsChannel 36

Two People From Steuben County Arrested on Drug and Weapons Charges

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - Two people from Steuben County were arrested following an investigation of illegal weapon possession. According to police, 23-year-old Riley Halbert of Arkport and 28 year old Amber Zeh, allegedly possessed illegal weapons as well as meth. Halbert and Zeh was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two women charged after Batavia drug investigation

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two women are facing drug charges after an investigation and search warrant was conducted in Batavia on Monday. During the search, police say was conducted on Hutchins Street in Batavia, 38-year-old Jennifer Moton of Rochester was allegedly found to be in possession of 150 bags of cocaine and allegedly had entered […]
BATAVIA, NY
YAHOO!

Man indicted in convenience store shooting

UPDATE (Dec. 6, 2022): A Rochester man already accused of seriously wounding a 3-year-old boy on North Clinton Avenue in September has been charged with murder in connection with a September homicide on Joseph Avenue. Travis Lewis, 34, was indicted by a Monroe County grand jury in connection with the...
ROCHESTER, NY

