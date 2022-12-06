Dowagiac teacher, Mishawaka resident remembered as cheerful friend after fatal crash

Remembered by those she worked with in the Dowagiac Union School District as ever-cheerful and a faithful friend, Sarah Proctor was killed in a Friday evening collision on M-60 in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff's Department, 41-year-old Proctor was driving southwest on M-60 east of Niles around 5:30 p.m. and was waiting to turn left onto Anderson Road when another car hit her from behind, pushing Proctor into the northbound lanes of traffic, where she was hit by an oncoming semitrailer.

Proctor was declared dead at the scene, while four occupants of the car that hit her were all taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office is still investigating the crash.

A second-grade teacher at Justus Gage Elementary School, Proctor lived in Mishawaka and will be sorely missed as a member of the Dowagiac community, said Superintendent Johnathan Whan in a letter to the school district.

"I write this message with a heavy heart and deep sadness. We learned that ... one of our second-grade teachers, Sarah Proctor, was involved in a tragic car accident where she lost her life. We do not have any more details beyond what has been shared by the Sheriff’s department, but please take a moment to remember her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers this morning," the statement said.

"We cannot explain why tragedies occur, but we can extend compassionate care to those who are hurting," Whan added.

'Sarah was like our school mom'

Stephanie Hall-Garrelts, the head custodian at Justus Gage, said Proctor was a great friend to everyone in the school, always able to cheer people up if they were having a bad day.

"Sarah was like our school mom. If someone was sick and off work, she was first in line to start a food train or have her students send get well cards and even text you daily to check on you," Hall-Garrelts said in a Facebook post she agreed to be quoted. "If you needed to vent she was always there to listen and give advice."

Hall-Garrelts said Proctor was even her usual joyous self in the last interaction they had shortly before the crash, as the pair were joking with another teacher as they left the school Friday about reading while walking on the treadmill.

"I laughed and cried about it today and I’m sure Sarah was laughing with us again too," Hall Garrelts said. "You're going to be missed by so many especially your students past and present."