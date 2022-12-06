ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas football linebacker Drew Sanders declares for NFL draft, will skip Liberty Bowl

By Christina Long, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — One of Arkansas football's top defensive players has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Junior linebacker Drew Sanders announced Tuesday he would be forgoing his remaining eligibility to go pro.

He told ESPN he would be skipping the Razorbacks' Liberty Bowl game against Kansas on Dec. 28 (4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) to begin his draft preparation.

Sanders is the No. 17 prospect and No. 1 inside linebacker in Mel Kiper's 2023 draft rankings.

He was the SEC's leader in sacks for much of the season and finished second with 9.5. Only Nagurski Award winner Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama was ahead of him.

Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama before this season and was an immediate impact player. He was a key part of a defense that led the league in sacks (39) and had 72 tackles for loss.

With Sanders' decision, Arkansas has now lost both of its starting linebackers. Veteran Bumper Pool is out of eligibility and declared for the NFL Draft in November.

Redshirt freshman Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr. is likely to move into a starting role, having done so with Pool injured against Missouri. Freshman Jordan Crook was No. 2 on the depth chart behind Pool in Arkansas' final regular-season game. Crook played 56 defensive snaps this season.

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.

