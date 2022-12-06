ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallmark live streaming Corning's Centerway Square through the holiday season

By Jeff Smith, The Leader
 3 days ago
Editor's note: A previous version of this story included an incorrect location for the live camera.

People visiting picturesque Centerway Square this holiday season may be on camera throughout December as Corning is one of four cities featured on the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas Cam.

The live stream camera, located at the corner of Market and Pine streets, in front of The Quincy Exchange, went live Nov. 27, and will run daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30, said Nate Bash, Gaffer District Director of Events and Operations.

The camera shows people walking in Centerway, vehicles traveling on Market Street, the large official Christmas tree, the historic Centerway Square Clock Tower and stage and several other holiday decorations. Due to the location of the camera, the Centerway Square Santa Claus’ little glass house is blocked by the Christmas Tree.

“It’s up and live now on the Hallmark website,” Bash said. “This is the first time that Hallmark has done this. It’s a new project this year and we are excited Corning is a part of it.”

For subscribers:Corning business expanding in Erwin. How many jobs will be added at refurbished building?

Health care:Many nursing homes are poorly staffed. How do they get away with it?

“This is a great opportunity for the rest of the world to see how special Corning is during the holidays” said City Manager Mark Ryckman.

Corning is one of four cities where Hallmark has set up a camera, along with Harbor Springs, Michigan, St. Paul, Minnesota, and St. Petersburg, Florida. The Christmas Cams are a part of Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas.”

