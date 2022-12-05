The Cannon Beach rainforest in Yakutat is seen in March 2012. (Photo by Freddie R. Olin IV) In 2021, I was awarded research funding to complete my undergraduate thesis for a Bachelor of Arts in rural development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The funding was sourced by the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology through the National Science Foundation. My research idea was to survey shareholders, staff and board directors of Alaska Native corporations (ANCs) about any active land management programs or projects concerning climate change. As someone who has and continues to spend a significant amount of time understanding climate change and adaptation to climate change, I was and am still excited by this research area. I will share the process I took, the main results, and provide some suggestions going forward for all ANCs. These views are my own and not on behalf of any association, affiliation or employer.

