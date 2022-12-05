Read full article on original website
Related
newsfromthestates.com
Survey of Alaska Native Corporations on adapting to climate change shows urgent work is needed
The Cannon Beach rainforest in Yakutat is seen in March 2012. (Photo by Freddie R. Olin IV) In 2021, I was awarded research funding to complete my undergraduate thesis for a Bachelor of Arts in rural development at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The funding was sourced by the UAF Institute of Arctic Biology through the National Science Foundation. My research idea was to survey shareholders, staff and board directors of Alaska Native corporations (ANCs) about any active land management programs or projects concerning climate change. As someone who has and continues to spend a significant amount of time understanding climate change and adaptation to climate change, I was and am still excited by this research area. I will share the process I took, the main results, and provide some suggestions going forward for all ANCs. These views are my own and not on behalf of any association, affiliation or employer.
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon groups urge Kotek to increase environmental funding, staff
The summit of King's Mountain provides spectacular views of the surrounding peaks in the Tillamook Forest. Almost 250 people joined a conversation Friday about environmental priorities with Gov.-elect Tina Kotek's transitional team. (Oregon Department of Forestry/Flickr) Environmental and industry groups are urging Gov.-elect Tina Kotek to increase staff and budgets...
newsfromthestates.com
Task force’s final report calls for new rules and more research to address seafood bycatch
Spawning chum salmon spawning swim in 1990 in Kitoi Bay near Kodiak. With Western Alaska chum and Chinook salmon runs collapsing, there are widespread complaints that too many salmon are being intercepted at sea by large trawl vessels. A task force created by Gov. Mike Dunleavy has recommended multiple steps to address bycatch of salmon, halibut and crab. (Photo by David Csepp/NOAA Alaska Fisheries Science Center)
newsfromthestates.com
Let’s not whitewash the racism from American history | Opinion
Heart Mountain towers at the end of “F” Street, the main thoroughfare of the Heart Mountain Relocation Center.(Tom Parker / National Archives at College Park, public domain) My father grew up on a farm in San Jose that my grandfather had to put in the names of his...
newsfromthestates.com
Avian flu confirmed in another Sac County turkey flock
The infection rate of Iowa flocks significantly increased this month. (Photo by Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA) A flu that is highly transmissible and often deadly for domestic birds has infected a commercial flock of about 50,000 turkeys in Sac County, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship.
newsfromthestates.com
Imagine a Colorado without a brown cloud
Our communities have suffered for far too long because of Colorado’s failure to act on ozone pollution. Ozone is a major reason for the “brown cloud” that has hovered over Denver and the northern Front Range for generations. It can cause severe health impacts, including premature death, increased asthma attacks, shortness of breath and pain when breathing deeply, airway inflammation and damage, emphysema and chronic bronchitis, cardiovascular disease, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease for our state’s residents.
newsfromthestates.com
Beshear: Sites for rebuilding flooded Eastern Kentucky communities being considered
FRANKFORT — The state is considering land in Knott, Letcher and Perry counties as sites for new housing for victims of last summer’s flooding in developments that could include schools, senior housing and medical clinics, Gov. Andy Beshear told media on Thursday. Beshear declined to go into specifics,...
newsfromthestates.com
Nebraska Public Service Commission awards over $20 million in grants for broadband development
LINCOLN — More than $20 million will be distributed in 37 grants from the Nebraska Broadband Bridge Program, the Nebraska Public Service Commission has announced. “As expected, the second-year of the NBBP grant program has surpassed the initial funding year,” said NSC Chair Dan Watermeier. “We have a good process in place and are eager to provide funding to continue broadband buildout to unserved and underserved Nebraskans.”
newsfromthestates.com
With Hanukkah coming, Montana Jewish Project celebrates by creating classroom kits
Boxes are loaded and ready to be sent to teachers across the state with materials related to Hanukkah and Montana Judaism Volunteers prepare Hanukkah education boxes for classrooms around the state at the newly dedicated Montana Jewish Community Center in Helena, the site of the state's oldest synagogue An example of the education materials sent to 50 classrooms around the state that teach about Judaism, Montana and Hanukkah (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Stanfel of the Montana Jewish Project).
newsfromthestates.com
Like cats and dogs: Legislative district divides discussed during public hearing
There were over 100 commenters, with some in person in Helena and others on Zoom, at a public hearing on the tentative map proposal for legislative districts from the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission on Dec. 10, 2022. (Photo by Nicole Girten/Daily Montanan) “Do not force a wildcat and a...
newsfromthestates.com
Governor says fewer people than expected have applied for energy assistance program
Gov. Chris Sununu said this week that the state is seeing less interest in the fuel assistance program than expected considering the "incredibly high rates.” (Annmarie Timmins | New Hampshire Bulletin) Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that a lot of money remains in an energy assistance program and that...
newsfromthestates.com
Louisiana imposes new nursing homes evacuation rules in wake of Bob Dean scandal
The Louisiana Department of Health removed nearly 850 nursing home residents from this warehouse in late August 2021 after nursing home owner Bob Dean transferred people there during Hurricane Ida. (Photo by Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Louisiana issued long-awaited, new evacuation rules for nursing homes last month, over a year after...
newsfromthestates.com
VA reaches out to veterans about new health benefits for toxic exposure
Photo from SIGAR inspection report, Operating Base Salerno incinerators and open-air burn pit, Afghanistan, 2012. (Special IG for Afghanistan Reconstruction | Via Flickr, CC BY 2.0) Veterans Affairs officials will hold town hall meetings in Janesville and Milwaukee to answer questions about health care for veterans exposed to toxic substances...
newsfromthestates.com
State advocates warn that window to expand federal Child Tax Credit is closing
Michigan-based child advocates who came together for a virtual panel Friday say it will be much more difficult to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) by Congress if it doesn’t happen by the end of this year. Since federal monthly advance child tax credits expired on Jan. 15,...
newsfromthestates.com
Pa. Gov-elect Shapiro’s transition team includes more than a dozen LGBTQ members
Then Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro addressed supporters at campaign event on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Capital-Star photo by Peter Hall) In the few weeks since Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro won the Pennsylvania election, he has been assembling a transition team to help develop a plan for his new administration. Out of dozens of members spanning multiple subdivisions of those committees, at least 13 members are part of the LGBTQ+ community.
newsfromthestates.com
An Arlington push for stronger swatting laws and more Va. headlines
• Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder gave congressional testimony that was “often evasive or misleading,” according to a report from the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which has been looking into a variety of misconduct allegations surrounding the team.—Washington Post. • William Fowler, a former...
newsfromthestates.com
Vanity Fair’s ‘Wisconsin Death Trip’: A horror movie version of rural America
Wisconsin farm | Screenshot from the film “Get Loud: The Fight for the Soul of Agriculture” on YouTube. I first heard about the new “Wisconsin Death Trip” story from a friend in North Carolina. “After reading this Vanity Fair piece, not so sure I wanna come visit y’all,” she wrote.
newsfromthestates.com
Democrats press state agency for answers after abrupt cutoff for applications for rental help
The Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced on its website that it would no longer accept new applications for federal rental assistance after Oct. 28, an abrupt decision that caught advocates and others off guard. Getty Images. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs has received an inquiry from the state’s...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawsuit seeks to toss Missouri law used by AG to sue schools over COVID policies
The issue of how far legislators can go when they change a bill with amendments will be debated again Tuesday afternoon in a Cole County courtroom. Overland, a city in St. Louis County, is asking Circuit Judge Daniel Green to throw out a 2021 law used as a hammer by Attorney General Eric Schmitt in his anti-mask lawsuits against local governments and school districts.
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers approve $10 million for public defender crisis
Oregon lawmakers on Friday approved $10 million to help the state address the public defender crisis, which can keep people in jail longer. (Getty Images) Oregon’s public defense agency will get $10 million to deal with a statewide shortage of public defenders, but the Oregon Public Defense Services Commission doesn’t yet have a plan for using the money.
Comments / 0