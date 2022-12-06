ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local News Briefs

By Coshocton Tribune
 3 days ago
Rotary raffle winners named

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton Rotary Club announced Monday winners for its 12 Days of Christmas raffle. Winners get an oil change and car wash from Jeff Drennen Dealerships.

Winners were Cathy Newman-Shoults, Kristopher Jenkins, Pat Mainwaring, Danielle Lewis, Amy Brown, Renee Vanaman, Toby Conger, A. Lescalleet, Becky Porteus, Debra McCune, Harper Jay and Mary Helmick. Sherry Hudson received the bonus $100.

Board of Elections meeting changed

The December meeting of the Coshocton County Board of Elections has changed form Dec. 13 to 8 a.m. Friday, with post-election auditor of the Nov. 8, general election to start at 8:30 a.m.

